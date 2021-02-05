BookMyShow Launches Into Indian TVOD Market

Indian ticketing big BookMyShow launched in India’s burgeoning TVOD market on Friday armed with offers from Hollywood studio majors and 600 film titles together with “Marvel Girl 1984,” “Unhinged” and “Tenet.”

The service, referred to as BookMyShow Stream, has offers in place with Hollywood suppliers together with Sony Footage, Warner Bros. and Common Footage, and with Indian producers Viacom18, Shemaroo, Rajshri Productions, Divo and Sillymonks.

Movies can be found to hire for a restricted window or to purchase, with pricing starting from INR40 ($0.55) to INR799 ($11). The pricing is dynamic and will depend on the movie’s freshness and scale. “Marvel Girl 84,” for instance, will price INR799 to purchase, or INR499 ($6.85) to hire for 30 days, with prospects having two days to observe it as soon as playout begins.

The brand new titles might be out there after they’ve completed their theatrical run. The service’s goal is to develop to 2,000 titles over the following yr, with 40% of content material being unique to the platform.

“BookMyShow Stream is a pure extension of our cinemas enterprise and respects the prevailing theatrical home windows for content material. It empowers customers to pay just for the content material that they watch – a prevalent pattern in different world cinema markets, as but untapped at scale in India,” mentioned Ashish Saksena, COO, cinemas, BookMyShow. “BookMyShow Stream goals to inculcate world consumption traits by offering a extremely curated avenue for handpicked cinema from internationally.”

The Indian streaming market is dominated by SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) providers like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ALTBalaji and SonyLIV. Gamers within the TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand) market embody world giants Google and Apple, and native outfits Shemaroo and Zee.

Analysis agency Statista estimates income within the TVOD section at $247 million in 2021. It tasks an annual progress price of 12.5%, leading to a market quantity of $396 million by 2025.

“The TVOD market in India may be very untimely and Indian viewers is extra value-based whereby they might pay for a bouquet of providers and 123 of content material, however chorus to pay on a transaction foundation,” Indian media and leisure analyst Karan Taurani, VP, analysis analyst, Elara Capital, tells Selection. “Scalability of TVOD stays an enormous problem as there may be solely a really area of interest viewers, similar to there’s a area of interest viewers for Netflix.”

Lately BookMyShow has branched out into occasion administration. A number of the properties that BookMyShow has delivered to India embody U2’s “The Joshua Tree” tour, NBA’s debut video games in India, Disney’s stay motion musical “Aladdin,” Cirque du Soleil “Bazzar” and concert events by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Network18 Group holds a 39% stake in BookMyShow.