Booksmart And 12 Other Coming-Of-Age Movies To Stream Or Rent Online

Actual Ladies Have Curves is a physique optimistic film a bit forward of its time. It additionally exhibits a mom and daughter whose tradition and beliefs are sometimes at odds. America Ferrera’s character is studying to like her physique and embrace her sexuality, whereas her mom thinks she ought to really feel disgrace for each. The movie challenges a way of responsibility to household, whereas additionally displaying how cycles of emotional abuse can restrict folks’s alternative for emotional and financial development. Actual Ladies Have Curves is a uncooked however spirited have a look at the hardships of rising up, particularly with added familial pressures.

