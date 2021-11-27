Boost your gaming PC’s storage and performance with this 2TB NVMe SSD to an all-time low for Black Friday

With the amount of GB that games occupy today, in addition to their successive updates, it is likely that sooner or later we will fall short on our PC or gaming laptop. Especially if we have dozens of them installed. If we prioritize space over other aspects, the cheapest is to go for an HDD. But if we also want the best possible performance, our ideal purchase is an NVMe SSD.

Although these storage units are the most expensive on the market due to the good performance they offer, On the occasion of the Black Friday in which we are immersed we find the most interesting offers. Like that of this WD Black, which is lowered to 225.99 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes, thus reaching its historical minimum price.





We are talking about the Western Digital Black SN750 of, eye, 2 TB, which we can take home for just over 200 euros in what is undoubtedly an offer to take into account. Among the NVMe SSDs of this manufacturer, the Black SN750 is the one that offers the best performance. And in this case, it does so without sacrificing space.

WD_BLACK SN750 2 TB – Internal NVMe SSD for high performance gaming

Specially designed for gaming, with this Western Digital NVMe SSD we can give a huge performance bonus to our PC or gaming laptop. And is that Installing games on units of this type means minimizing load times to just a few seconds.

The SN750 is available in as many models depending on its capacity. But this 2 TB is the one that offers the best balance between GB and euros. And with this capacity we can install dozens of games without ever worrying about space again.

