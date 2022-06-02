Boost your Wi-Fi easily with this simple trick and improve the internet connection of your PS5, Xbox Series or Nintendo Switch

Although companies often recommend connecting consoles to the internet using a LAN cable, most gamers have to pull wifi, and with this homemade method you are going to improve the internet connection for your PS5, Xbox Series or Nintendo Switch. Not only will you download game patches and content faster, but you’ll also You will notice more fluidity in your online games.

It’s going to be time to do a bit of Art Attack, but don’t worry, because it’s not complicated at all. It is a method for which you will only need an aluminum can (high energy drinks are the most optimal, although 33cl soft drinks can also be used), and we will tell you all the steps to follow.

So you can easily boost your Wi-Fi with this homemade method and improve the internet connection of your PS5, Xbox Series or Switch

Okay, do you have the can yet? Well we tell you the steps to follow:

The first thing will be clean the can VERY well . Pour warm water, a few drops of soap, cover the mouthpiece with your thumb and start shaking as if there were no tomorrow. Do it for a few seconds, and when you’re done, run water for a while until you’ve removed the soap.

. When the time has passed cut with scissors or a knife the bottom of the can . Do this VERY, VERY carefully, because you can cut yourself on the aluminum, which is quite treacherous.

This is how the can should look | Image Source: CNX Software

We recommend that you place some heavy material on the bottom of the can so that it won’t fall off easily. The other option is to use double-sided tape to hook it to the table so that it doesn’t fall off all the time.

. If you want to see the results, do a speed test before and after placing this useful invention.

If you want to boost a device each time, we recommend that you do NOT use double-sided tape, but rather some weight for the can. In this way, you can turn the aluminum screen towards the device you are using at all times, to give it even more use.