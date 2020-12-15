Boots Riley, Jharrel Jerome Series Gets Amazon Greenlight

Amazon has given a sequence order to “I’m a Virgo” from Boots Riley with Jharrel Jerome hooked up to star.

The half-hour sequence is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Media Res. It’s described as an absurdist, coming of age story a couple of 13-foot-tall Black man (Jerome) who lives in Oakland, CA.

Riley wrote the sequence and also will direct. He serves as government producer together with Michael Ellenberg of Media Res, Tze Chun, and Jerome.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Amazon on this venture,” mentioned Riley. “This present will both have me lauded or banned, and as such, I’ve demanded fee up entrance.”

Riley’s first characteristic, “Sorry to Hassle You,” was a vital smash when it debuted in 2018 on the Sundance Movie Competition, incomes a nomination for the Grand Jury Prize. He’s finest identified for his two-decade run as chief of The Coup, a radical funk/punk/hip-hop band, the place he penned six albums, together with receiving pop album of the 12 months by The Washington Submit and the Related Press, and hip hop album of the 12 months by Rolling Stone.

He’s repped by WME.

“’I’m A Virgo’ is refreshingly authentic and there’s nothing else prefer it on tv,” mentioned Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of tv for Amazon Studios. “Nobody is kind of like Boots, and we’re so excited to be working with him and Jharrel on this fantastical, humorous, and totally distinctive new sequence. We will’t look forward to our Prime Video prospects to see it.”

Jerome continues to be a relative newcomer to the display screen, however that didn’t cease him from profitable the Emmy for finest actor in a restricted sequence final 12 months for his function in Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us.” The win made him the primary Afro-Latino to win an Emmy for appearing. His different roles embody finest image winner “Moonlight” and the Viewers Community sequence “Mr. Mercedes.”

He’s repped by UTA, Kipperman Administration, and Sloane Supply.