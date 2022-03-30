Bora Milutinovic asked to believe in Tata Martino and to be qualified at the end of the Qatar World Cup

(Foto: Twitter/AugustoDorado)

Bora Milutinovicwho in his first stage at the helm of the Mexican team of soccer participated in the World Cup Mexico 1986asks that the process of Gerardo “Tata” Martino towards Qatar 2022 next November

In an interview for ESPNBora eluded decir if it is risky to change the national technician At this point, when the incumbent led the tie and obtained the World Cup ticket and stressed that “in that kind of thing one has to be very analytical” and said that the ideal “is that when everything ends (with the World Cup) you see the result”.

The former Serbian coach, who was dismissed before France 1998 with the World Cup ticket in his bag, points out that if he has already qualified, he must be very respectful “and believe in the work of the technician; that is what should be done: believe in the people they hire”.

File photo of Gerardo Martino giving instructions in a training session for the Mexican team. Mexico City, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

After relieving Miguel Mejia Baron in the technical direction in 1995, Bora headed to the Mexican team for two years and in his opinion “we made a successful tie”; however, that national representativeHe was criticized for his game and although he obtained the ticket with time in advance, the federations decided to dismiss the Serbian-Mexican coach and hire Manuel Lapuentewho was responsible for taking the team to the World Cup in France, reaching round of 16being eliminated by Germany 2-1.

Bora assures that he left Tri with great pride, since he left it in the fourth place in the FIFA ranking “in the month of January”, although he did not want to say the way in which the national team described France, because “that is what others speak; but I left happy because in my second stage in the National Team we made a good team that qualified for the World Cup and we were fourth on the FIFA list; I stay with that”.

when questioned if you like the style of play that Martino has implementedthe five times DT in the World Cups said:

“Whether I like the team or not, it has already qualified for the World Cup and one should have respect for that. It is true that one must see under what conditions it was done, what has been worked on, what has been achieved; there are so many things, but Mexico has already qualified and I think that what should be done has been done. Now, to prepare in the best way for Qatar 2022″

The CONCACAF Qualifiers are red hot and this Sunday, March 27, the World Cup qualifiers will be defined. | Photo: FMF

Lastly, he said that apparently there is a lot of time ahead to work and get to the World Cup in the best possible way, “but it is not important how much time there is; it is important what one does. My experience tells me that time is not important, but how the National Team prepares in every way: technically, tactically and mentally”.

“Nanny” MartinoHe assured this Tuesday that hopes to recover from a double retinal detachment in the right eye to be able to take a plane that will take him to lead El Tri in the Mundial Qatar 2022 next November.

“The retinal detachment procedure has a part that consists of putting a gas bubble so that the retina takes its usual place and as long as that bubble does not dissolve I am not able to get on top of an airplane due to the pressure”

Soccer Football – World Cup – Concacaf Qualifiers – Mexico v United States – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico – March 24, 2022 Mexico coach Gerardo Martino before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

It should be remembered that the Argentine strategist has been operated on twice because of the eye problem. The first was in September 2021, when he missed the Concacaf final Octagonal away games against Costa Rica and Panama.

The second intervention to the Argentine was in February of this year, so he was not on the bench in Mexico’s victory last Sunday by 0-1 over Honduras in San Pedro Sula, a result that puts Mexico with one foot in the World Cup.

“I haven’t been on a plane since the first days of January this year. The situation of traveling or not, depends on the gas bubble that has not disappeared. The surgery from September last year at 31 days was gone, now I’m around 45 and it’s not going away. I hope that in the next few weeks it will be solved”

Tata will return to the Mexican bench against El Salvador, a match corresponding to the last day of the octagonal and in which the Mexicans they must draw a win or a tie to confirm one of the three direct tickets that are distributed in the Concacaf

