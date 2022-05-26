Bora Milutinovic’s mistake that led Rafa Márquez to debut with El Tri

Rafa’s debut with the Tricolor was at the age of 17 (Photo: Twitter/@JZiela1)

Rafael Marquez Álvarez became one of the best soccer players and defenders in the history of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Although in the 21st century it became common to see him carry the captain’s badge with the Tricolorhis arrival at the Mexican national team occurred when he was 17 yearsthanks to a coach error Bora Milutinovic which led to confusion within the Atlas.

It was the year of 1997 when, for the second time, the Yugoslav coach was in charge of the technical direction of the national team. At that time, the priority of the project was to evaluate the best players in the Mexican league to consolidate a competitive squad and play a worthy role in the 1998 World Cup in France, although the little clarity in the call harmed the rojinegros.

“In the call that Atlas receives, They only put Márquez and in the team there were two Márquez, César Márquez and me. So there was that confusion and in the end they ended up calling both of us, César Márquez and me and it was something extremely funny, but in the end the one who played was me”he recalled in an interview with Antonio de Valdés.

Rafa Marquez also shone as a defender at FC Barcelona (Photo: [email protected])

Cesar Marquez Verdin He was the other player with the same paternal surname as Rafa in the squad. At that time, the defender who would ultimately shine with FC Barcelona was not yet of legal age, while the midfielder Cesar was 21 years old. and a broader history with the team from Guadalajara. Although, on the surface, the call was addressed to the eldest, Bora chose to keep the two in the summons.

It was thus that the players appeared on the field of the Azteca Stadium, on Wednesday, February 5, in the friendly match against the National Team of Ecuador. The defense that Bora sent onto the field of play was occupied by David Oteo, Joel Sánchez, Markus López and Carlos Turrubiates. However, the strategist gave the native of Zamora, Michoacán, minutes of play.

“They put me in when there were 20 minutes left and I had the opportunity to give a goal pass to Damian Alvarez. We won that match 3-1 and it was a dream for me, at 17 years old, to be with important people. In this game (Bora) called to see people in the national team, but for that call Turrubiates was already Turrubiates and at 17 I was barely a brat”told the journalist.

Márquez was captain of the National Team for five World Cups in a row (Photo: Twitter/@Amantesdelfut_)

At the end of the match, Márquez Verdín did not wear the National Team shirt again. For his part, despite having contributed to the victory over the South American team, Rafael was not considered for the final list of players who attended the 1998 World Cup in Francewhich was the second consecutive participation of Mexico after the suspension of Italy 1990.

Despite this, he did not cease to be a decisive player with the Tapatios. Even in the Summer Tournament 1999 was part of the squad that reached the final against Toluca, although he fell in the penalty shootout. His performances continued to be evaluated, in such a way that he was summoned to play the Copa America of Paraguay. Months later, at the age of 20, the doors of European football opened thanks to Monaco in Ligue 1.

Once installed in France, he was considered to dispute the 1999 Confederations Cup, where he was crowned for the first time with the Tricolor. That was the beginning of a prolific career that led him to be captain of the Mexican National Team and become a fundamental part of the team during five consecutive World Cups from Korea-Japan 2002 to Russia 2018.

