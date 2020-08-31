Bora Signs Exclusive Contract With KeyEast Entertainment

Bora has signed on with KeyEast Entertainment!

On August 31, KeyEast Entertainment CEO Park Sung Hye said, “Bora has been acknowledged for her abilities as an idol-turned-actress since she started branching out into appearing whereas lively as a member of SISTAR. She started specializing in her appearing profession in 2017, and has constructed her resume by beginning with smaller roles and dealing her approach up. We are going to give her our full assist so she will go one step additional as an actress.”

Bora first made her debut as a member of SISTAR in 2010 and the woman group was well-known for his or her summer time songs. The group disbanded in 2017 following the top of their contract, and the members parted methods on amicable phrases. Bora has appeared in dramas similar to SBS “Physician Stranger,” tvN’s “Hwayugi,” OCN’s “God’s Quiz: Reboot,” SBS’s “Dr. Romantic 2,” and JTBC’s “Chocolate,” in addition to the movie “Sunkist Household.”

By signing on with KeyEast Entertainment, she joins others similar to Son Hyun Joo, Joo Ji Hoon, Kim Dong Wook, Park Ha Solar, and extra.

