‘Borat 2’ Blackface Content Warning from Amazon Studios

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel opens with a blackface content material warning from its distributor, Amazon Studios. The mockumentary’s content material warning factors out the movie’s depictions of “sexuality, drug use, foul language, nudity, blackface” — principally about what you’d anticipate from a “Borat” movie.

Lower than 5 minutes into “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Borat (Baron Cohen) makes a joke about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s blackface. Within the movie that picks up 14 years after the unique, Borat is plucked from the Gulag labor camp and delivered to Kazakhstan’s president, who tells Borat that America has been “ruined by an evil man who stood towards all American valued, His title? Barack Obama.”

When Borat replies, “This led to different Africans turning into political leaders,” the film cuts to a photograph of Trudeau dressed as Aladdin in blackface. The picture, revealed by Time journal in 2019, was taken at an Arabian Nights themed celebration at West Level Gray Academy, a Vancouver personal faculty the place he was educating, in 2001. When the picture resurfaced, Trudeau admitted he had worn blackface a number of instances.

(Justin Trudeau’s 2001 Aladdin celebration picture makes an look in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”)

Previous to its premiere, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” sparked controversy for a scene capturing President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s questionable habits. Tricked by Maria Bakalova, portraying Borat’s daughter and a journalist, Giuliani agrees to an interview for a nonexistent information program and even relocates to a resort suite with the actor. In footage captured by hidden cameras within the bed room, the previous New York Metropolis mayor is seen mendacity again on the mattress, fiddling along with his shirt earlier than reaching into his trousers.

Giuliani tweeted Wednesday that he was tucking in his shirt and that the video is “a whole fabrication.” Baren Cohen responded to Giuliani’s touch upon “Good Morning America” on Friday that “It’s what it’s; he did what he did.”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” now obtainable on Amazon Prime Video, concludes with an encouragement for audiences to vote within the upcoming presidential election.