‘Borat 2’ Rudy Giuliani Scene Defended by Borat

Rudy Giuliani has a shocking supporter after a compromising clip of him in “Borat 2” was launched — Borat himself.

In a video posted to Borat’s official Twitter account on Thursday night time, star Sacha Baron Cohen suited up as his alter-ego and defended the previous New York Metropolis mayor, albeit in his signature comical type.

“I right here to defend America’s mayor Rudolph Giuliani,” Borat stated. “What was an harmless sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been was one thing disgusting by faux information media.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Earlier this week, a compromising clip of Giuliani from the “Borat” sequel went viral on social media after he appeared to succeed in his fingers into his pants in a resort room with 24-year-old actor Maria Bakalova, who performs Borat’s daughter. Bakalova had posed as a conservative TV journalist who interviews Giuliani and invitations him to her resort room, the place there have been a number of hidden cameras from the “Borat” movie crew. After Giuliani lays again within the mattress and fiddles along with his pants, Borat bursts into the room, saying “She’s 15. She’s too outdated for you.”

Within the new video, Borat added a cheeky warning to anybody who might misread Giuliani’s intentions within the scene.

“I warn you, anybody else tries this and Rudolph is not going to hesitate to succeed in into his authorized briefs and whip out his subpoenas,” he stated.

On Wednesday, Giuliani known as the video a “full fabrication” and stated Cohen can be a “stone-cold liar” if he tried to allege that he was performing inappropriately within the scene.

(1) The Borat video is a whole fabrication. I used to be tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording gear. At no time earlier than, throughout, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies in any other case he’s a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Cohen, talking as himself, commented on Giuliani’s tweet on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. “I might say that if the president’s lawyer discovered what he did there applicable habits, then heaven is aware of what he’s executed with different feminine journalists in resort rooms,” he stated on the present. “It’s what it’s. He did what he did.”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is now out there on Amazon Prime Video.