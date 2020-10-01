‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Trailer Takes on Coronavirus and Pence

The primary trailer for the brand new “Borat” film has arrived, and Sacha Baron Cohen is taking on some very present occasions. This chapter, absolutely titled “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Supply of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Profit As soon as Wonderful Nation of Kazakhstan,” is headed to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23. It’s a direct sequel to the 2006 movie “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Profit Wonderful Nation of Kazakhstan.”

Within the leadup to the trailer, Cohen dropped a number of attention-grabbing teases, together with a satirical Trump endorsement on the day of the controversy, in addition to the topical and eye-catching poster beneath.

The film is certainly one of two high-profile Cohen initiatives to debut this month, as he’s additionally a part of the starry ensemble for Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which is able to debut on Netflix on Oct. 16. Whereas “Chicago 7” is already the topic of Oscar hypothesis, “Borat” introduced Cohen his first style of the movie awards circuit, as he received a Golden Globe for enjoying the character and the script was nominated for an Oscar.

Final 12 months, Cohen spoke in regards to the genesis of the Borat character throughout Selection‘s Actors on Actors.

“The primary time I performed Borat, I knew I needed to do a overseas character,” he mentioned. “I’m 24 years outdated. I’m driving within the automobile all the way down to the East Finish of London, and behind my automobile, I discover this hat that I purchased within the south of Russia, an astrakhan hat. I caught it on my head and seemed on the mirror, and I used to be like, ‘Sure, I’m from Moldova.’”

Watch the brand new trailer beneath.