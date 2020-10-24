Borat’s Daughter Sneaks Into Trump Convention, Meets Donald Trump Jr

In an unreleased clip from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Borat’s daughter, performed by breakout star Maria Bakalova, sneaks into one in every of President Trump’s press conferences and meets Donald Trump Jr.

The official Twitter account for Borat, star Sacha Baron Cohen’s alter-ego within the comedy sequel, launched the model new clip, which didn’t make it into the movie’s ultimate reduce, on Friday.

Borat claims within the video that far-right cable channel One America Information took Bakalova, beneath the guise of a conservative journalist, into the White Home.

“OAN is most rigorous information supply in America. I do know this as a result of they take my daughter into the White Home. No want for safety checks or Covid checks. They boring!” Borat narrates over clips of OAN reporter Chanel Rion asking Trump a number of questions at press conferences.

Trump very cautious who he let into his occasions and home. No Covid check vital – Excessive 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

The video then exhibits Rion taking Bakalova’s reporter character into the White Home press briefing room and talking to her exterior the White Home.

Bakalova additionally seems within the viewers whereas President Trump addresses an viewers with Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle on stage. Bakalova is sporting a special outfit and wig than her earlier look with Rion.

The actor then meets Trump Jr. at a press line after the president’s deal with and seems to say to him, “I’m a bit of bit nervous, however I’m very excited to fulfill you,” whereas somebody movies. Trump Jr. replies, “Thanks very a lot. Respect it. Good to fulfill you.”

Sources inform Selection that footage for the clip was shot in September.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” launched on Friday on Amazon Prime Video, has made headlines for a compromising scene with former New York Metropolis mayor Rudy Giuliani. Within the movie, Giuliani seems to place his fingers down his pants whereas talking with Bakalova, wearing her journalist disguise, in a resort bed room. Giuliani has since referred to as the video a “fabrication.”