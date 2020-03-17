Borderlands 3 Has A Limited Time Freebie If You Purchase On Steam

Borderlands three has made its approach to Steam, six months after the game’s PC launch on the Epic Video video games Retailer. The game has arrived complete with a 50% cut price, nevertheless that isn’t the one incentive to pick it up correct now–early adopters of the Steam mannequin may even get some shiny unfastened weapon skins.

The Gold Weapon Skins Pack is available now until April 1 through Steam. As long as you redeem the unfastened DLC sooner than then, you may get these skins to remain, and you’ll be able to observe a golden pores and pores and skin or trinket to every gun throughout the recreation.

This offer is handiest official for a restricted time, and you need to own the game to redeem the skins.

Consideration Steam avid gamers: the Gold Weapon Skins Pack for #Borderlands3 is unfastened now through April 1 — you’ll wish to redeem it sooner than then!

Get it proper right here: https://t.co/9mnBdvqCca pic.twitter.com/xZD1d51Iu0 — Borderlands three (@Borderlands) March 16, 2020

Borderlands three will acquire its subsequent main piece of paid DLC, Weapons, Love, And Tentacles, on March 26. There’s a third DLC advertising marketing campaign enlargement coming, too, and it’ll perform dinosaurs and outlaws.

Borderlands fans also have a movie to watch for, which may be helmed via Hostel director Eli Roth. It does now not have a unlock date set as of however.

