‘Borderlands’ Film: Edgar Ramirez Cast as Atlas

Edgar Ramirez has been solid in “Borderlands,” a big-screen adaptation of the favored online game. He joins an A-list ensemble that features Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

Ramirez will painting a personality named Atlas, a enterprise titan and arms producer who is taken into account essentially the most highly effective particular person within the universe.

The story follows Lilith (Blanchett), an notorious outlaw with a mysterious previous. She reluctantly returns to her dwelling planet of Pandora and varieties an surprising alliance to search out the lacking daughter of Atlas.

“What an unimaginable honor to have an actor of Edgar’s caliber, expertise, and charisma enjoying reverse Cate Blanchett and this outstanding solid,” mentioned Eli Roth, who’s directing the Lionsgate movie. “Atlas needs to be a really magnetic persona, somebody with charisma and allure however that air of menace beneath all of it. I’ve been a fan of Edgar’s since his early performances and he continues to amaze me with every dramatic flip. We wish to create one thing wild, enjoyable, and really totally different from something they’ve seen from Edgar earlier than. I’m so, so excited to work with him.”

Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Movement Image Group, added, “The drive of Edgar’s presence and the energy of his expertise as an actor make him a really perfect option to play Atlas, a personality who controls the destiny of so many within the ‘Borderlands’ universe. He’s the right addition to this excellent solid.”

Ramirez lately starred in “Sure Day,” a Netflix household comedy, as effectively as the HBO sequence “The Undoing.” Up subsequent, he’ll star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and Common’s spy thriller “The 355.”

He’s represented by CAA, Impression Leisure, Narrative and Hirsch Wallenstein.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information of Ramirez’s casting.