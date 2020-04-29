Borgen is being revived for season 4 by Netflix

Netflix is teaming with Danish broadcaster DR to revive the political drama Borgen.

Sidse Babett Knudsen will reprise her function of Danish politician Birgitte Nyborg for the primary time since 2013, with a brand new season scheduled for 2022.

The brand new episodes will observe Nyborg in her function as International Minister, with Birgitte Hjort Sørensen additionally reprising her function as Katrine Fønsmark.

Forward of the present’s revival, Netflix will make the primary three seasons of Borgen obtainable to stream globally later in 2020.

The collection initially aired on BBC 4 within the UK. Sequence creator Adam Worth has been confirmed to return to write down the brand new episodes.

Lina Brouneus, director of co-production and acquisition at Netflix, mentioned: “Ten years in the past Borgen helped redefine the worldwide tv panorama, exhibiting that nice tales can come from anyplace and be liked all over the place. We’re immensely proud to accomplice with DR and the entire artistic staff to convey this worldwide phenomenon again.”

It is presently unclear if different Borgen solid members from previous seasons will return to the collection, with Pilou Asbæk and Søren Malling having performed key roles as Nyborg’s communications chief Kasper Juul and TV1 information editor Torben Friis respectively.

