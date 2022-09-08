Borges tests the limits of knowledge: cycles, repetition and the vain attempt to get closer to God

Jorge Luis Borges, in search of limits.

A way of being of the limits are the cycles. This thought consists in maintaining that the apparently infinite line of time is part of a circumference and that the infinite extension of space is actually a sphere. So we always go through the same thing and return again and again to the same moment and to the same place.

The forgot it is the other essential element for cyclic thinking. We forget that place and that moment through which we passed; That’s why they look new to us.

The Ecclesiastes -in the Bible- contains an extremely eloquent expression: the “cyclical truth”

All things tire more than it is possible to express. The eyes never get tired of seeing, nor the ears tired of hearing! What was it before? The same as it will be! what do what has been done? The same thing to do! And there is nothing new under the sun! There is nothing that can be said: Look, here is something new!, because that already existed long before us. No one remembers what was before, nor will anyone born afterward remember what is about to happen.

If we admit infinity in time and space, knowledge would be progressive, but in cyclic thinking knowledge is always regressive, It is an illusion.

Among the Greeks it is believed that the first to affirm that knowledge is a cycle was Pythagoras. He held that there was a cosmos, an order that was founded on mathematical laws. He believed only in whole numbers and periodic fractions so that the scales and periods repeated cyclically. There is no eternity in time, if not cycle.

In turn, the planets revolve around the Earth, which is spherical, contained in “celestial spheres”. There is no infinity in space, but cycle.

A Pythagorean, Hippasus of Metapontus, developed the square root of two, which results in an infinite fraction that has no period. The Pythagoreans call these numbers analogous, that is, “irrational”, which is what we call them to this day. The appearance of fractions without a period, that is, infinite, destroyed the entire construction of a cyclical Pythagorean cosmos. There is no cycle at infinity.

The Stoics, much later, affirmed the existence of a cosmos governed by a principle pneuma, spirit. Everything is planned in pneuma, a succession of causes and effects that determine the universe and the weather. Everything repeats itself, chance does not exist either, what we do not know is oblivion. There are cosmic cycles that repeat themselves and that the Stoics call Aion. We are also repetition and forgetfulness.

Also Borges feel that everything is cyclical and approaches Pythagoras in the poem The Cyclic Night:

The arduous students of Pythagoras knew it: the stars and men return cyclically; the fatal atoms will repeat the urgent golden Aphrodite, the Thebans, the agoras.

In future ages the centaur will oppress the chest of the Lapith with his soliped helmet; when Rome is dust, she will moan in the infinite night of her fetid palace the minotaur.

It will return every sleepless night: thorough. The hand that writes this will be reborn from the same womb. Iron armies will build the abyss. (David Hume) (…)

I don’t know if we will return in a second cycle as the figures of a periodic fraction return; but I know that an obscure Pythagorean rotation night after night leaves me in a place in the world (…)

The concave night that Anaxagoras deciphered returns; returns to my human flesh the constant eternity and the memory, the project? of an incessant poem: “The arduous students of Pythagoras knew it…”

The poem ends with the same verse with which it begins, revealing the cycle that it deals with in its verses.

In turn, in the trial New time refutation, Borges refers to the cycles in consciousness, and quotes again the famous dream of Chuang Tzu: Chuang Tzu dreamed that he was a butterfly, and when he woke up he did not know if it was Chuang Tzu who had dreamed that he was a butterfly or if it was a butterfly that I was dreaming that I was Chuang Tzu.

In the story The Circular Ruins Borges refers to the eternal dream of the man of create another man. A Golem, a Frankenstein. It is about a magician who arrives in a canoe at a temple in the jungle, with that purpose: to create a man.

Try various paths, until he gets it dreaming and considers him a son. He educates him but later sends him to another temple, stripping him of all memory of his origin, because he does not want this son he has invented to know that he is only a dream.

Later he hears tales from travelers about a wizard – his son – who can walk through fire without getting burned. And she’s afraid she’ll find out it’s a dream. But these fears are interrupted when a huge forest fire burns the jungle and the wizard’s temple. When the flames surround him and should consume him, he warns that they do not burn him, that he is invulnerable to fire.

He realizes “with relief, with humiliation, with terror” about what he is also an illusion and that he is another’s dream.

In geometric terms, the magician notices that the supposed straight line that exists between him and his dreamed son is part of a circumference in which both are dreams. They are moments of a cycle.

And why the relief, humiliation and terror? The relief because he finally discovers that knowledge has a limit, in this case a cycle. infinity, the apeiron of Anaximander, so feared, do not exist for us.

The humiliation for having wanted to build a man, in vain, because the man, the supposed Golem, is himself who is also cyclically dreamed.

And the terror because every adanic intent, any claim to know the same as God Eating from the sacred Tree, in this case the creation of a man, will be punished by Expulsion from Paradise, or as in Mekone, when men were separated from the gods and lost the language of the spirit.

