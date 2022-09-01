Boric accused Bukele of taking an authoritarian attitude to govern: “Democracy cannot be undermined”

Boric accused Bukele of taking an authoritarian drift to govern

the president of Chile, Gabriel Boricpointed out the “authoritarian drift” that he is facing The Savior since the president of the country, Nayib Bukeletook command.

This was stated during an interview with the magazine ‘Time‘, in which he expressed his opinion about his Salvadoran counterpart, with whom he is sometimes compared for serving as president of the country at a young age.

“I don’t know him personally, and he hasn’t participated in multilateral summits. And if he freely decides not to participate, that’s suspicious. Why not face the scrutiny of his peers?” argued the Chilean president.

“From what I have studied and my conversations with Salvadorans, yes there is an authoritarian drift to face a really serious problem: the gangs . I know that it is a really difficult situation and that it must be faced with a lot of determination, but that cannot be done by undermining democracy,” Boric added.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele

In response to Boric’s message, The Salvadoran president has responded by insinuating that he does not care about his counterpart’s opinion.

“The important thing is not that he does not feel identified with me, but if my Chilean brothers feel identified with him” Bukele said in a message on Twitter, citing a news story about Boric’s opinion of him.

CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM

On the other hand, Boric recognized that the “no” could be imposed in the referendum, which “would be legitimate”. But he added that he will have to “continue with the mandate of the people (because) we have a consensus for a new constitution and on the need to update the foundations of our society.”

On whether a rejection of the proposed text would mean convening a new Constitutional Convention, Boric was clear: “It is what we as a Government must do. The people have so decided. We can study the details, but it is the overriding mandate,” he says.

The interview, with a friendly tone – he is presented on the cover as “The new guard” – touches on a multitude of issues, including that of an alleged hesitation when governing and facing issues such as pension funds or security, in the face of what Boric defends himself and says that his responsibilities as ruler “are very different from what they were at other times.”

The Chilean president appeared in Time magazine

“I am president of all Chileans, so sometimes I have to do things that I dislike. In politics, changing your position is not weakness as long as it is consistent with your principles (…) I am more concerned about people who do not change their minds,” he said.

Regarding the Mapuche conflict, he reiterates that “the state of emergency is not the solution, (but) we had to apply it because the security challenges were serious.” And then he is optimistic that “the solution will come through dialogue between the Mapuche people and the Chilean state”, despite the attitude of “some groups, not representative of the Mapuche people who are armed and have no interest in dialogue ”.

