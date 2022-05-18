Boris Becker’s life in prison: complaints about space and his role as a teacher of other prisoners

Under the British system, Boris Becker must serve at least half of his sentence in prison (Reuters)

Since the end of April, Boris Becker has been spending his days in Wandsworth prison, after being sentenced to two and a half years in prison by the British Justice for four charges related to his personal bankruptcy. Former number 1 in tennis and winner of six tournaments Grand Slam hid 2.5 million pounds sterling ($3.16 million) to avoid paying his debts. Since then his days are different than what he could have ever imagined.

Although he has not yet been a month old, the 54-year-old former athlete no longer tolerates confinement and according to a source close to his family who spoke to the portal The Sunin a handful of days he pressed the emergency button that the cells have several times: “This is not room service,” they replied.

His main complaint would have been linked to the confinement and the little space he had. So, he would have asked that the gate of the bars be left open, which overwhelmed the patience of some guards. Now, it has been decided to move him to a new block which, according to a former prisoner, is more “friendly”. “He has more relaxed supervision. Prisoners have more opportunities to leave their cells, for example, to work, get educated, play sports and socialize”, he detailed.

It should be remembered that the same source close to Becker had told a few days ago that the former tennis player was giving English classes to some of his new teammates. This type of attitude is well seen within the system and allows for benefits such as block change. Now, it would be easier for her to spend more time in the library or in the education department.

former tennis player must serve at least half of their sentence in prison, then he could ask for parole. According to the British site, he is optimistic about getting a transfer to a prison in his country under the Government’s Early Expulsion Program before the end of the year, where he could even quickly request release on parole.

Wandsworth prison is one of the most dangerous in England (Getty Images)

Becker is currently being held at Wandsworth, a jail that was built in 1851 and currently houses more than 1,500 inmates. Chris Arkins, former documentary filmmaker BBC who spent nearly a year in this London prison for a cause similar to that of the German sports legend, described in an article he published a few years ago on the site From London a Wandsworth como a center “so dangerous that it was not a place to safely house adults, let alone adolescents.” “A boy was sent to Wandsworth for stealing sweets and was so traumatized that he hanged himself,” he recounted.

Besides, According to the latest reports, the building does not have basic health conditions. “In a recent inspection, the institution was described as ‘crumpled, overcrowded and infested with vermin’”revealed the site Daily Mail.

Becker was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but once he has passed 15 he will be eligible for parole. Declared bankrupt in 2017, the former tennis player was convicted of charges including theft of assets, non-disclosure of assets and concealment of a debt. During the process, the prosecution claimed that the German collected 1.13 million euros ($1.22 million) from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany, which he paid into a professional bank account he used as his “ personal piggy bank with which to pay for luxury purchases and school fees for their children.

