Boris Johnson already has the necessary support from conservative deputies to access his party’s primaries

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson already has more than 100 supports from Conservative MPs you need to access, if you wish, the primaries of the Conservative Party in order to replace Liz Truss at the head of the formation and the Government, sources from his campaign indicated this Saturday to the BBC.

Johnson, who arrived today at United Kingdom After a vacation in the Dominican Republic, he has not officially indicated whether he will present his candidacy, although he has until 2:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) this Monday to do so, according to the new regulations.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Economy Rishi Sunak He has also surpassed the barrier of 100 endorsements, but has not confirmed whether or not he will present himself for leadership, the media indicate.

The party has started this internal process after Truss announced on Thursday his dimision as a result of the turbulence that its economic programwith tax cuts that it was later forced to reverse, provoked in the financial markets.

Applicants must have the support of one hundred conservative deputies (out of a total of 357).

Johnson had resigned last July after a rebellion by numerous members of his Executive over the party scandal at the official Downing Street residence during the pandemic.

The only deputy who has already confirmed her intention to present her candidacy is the Conservative leader in the House of Commons and former Minister of Defense Penny Mordauntso far with 21 supports.

In the event that there are three candidates, the “Tories” deputies will have the possibility to vote. The last two remaining -unless one of them withdraws- will be submitted to online voting by the members of the formation before the name of the winner is made official on the 28th.

