Boris Johnson and more famous faces revealed in new look at Spitting Image revival

BritBox has revealed puppets of Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings forward of satirical collection Spitting Image‘s return later this 12 months.

The puppet-based comedy, which final aired in 1996, is getting a reboot by BBC and ITV for his or her streaming service BritBox.

Cartoon-esque puppets of the prime minister, his senior adviser Cummings and Prince Andrew have been made for the upcoming collection, which can be set to mock worldwide politicians resembling US President Donald Trump and Russian chief Vladimir Putin.

Whereas Johnson’s puppet options untidy blonde hair, exaggerated options and puffy eye baggage, Cummings’ sports activities a big brow, giant palms and a really pale complexion.

BritBox

Earlier in the 12 months, BritBox introduced Spitting Image as its first unique fee and launched photos of a number of puppets to be that includes in the upcoming collection, together with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kanye West.

An entire vary of 2020 icons are set to look in marionette type in the reboot, together with singer Beyoncé, drag queen RuPaul, entrepreneur Elon Musk, comic and presenter James Corden, songstress Adele and US Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Spitting Image was first broadcast on ITV in 1984, with the likes of Hugh Dennis, Steve Coogan, Harry Enfield, Ade Edmondson, Jan Ravens, Peter Serafinowicz and Debra Stephenson voicing popular culture icons in a wide range of parody sketches.

Written by Ian Hislop, Richard Curtis, Jo Model and others, the collection lampooned quite a few public figures, together with prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Conservative MP Edwina Curry, Thatcher’s successor John Main and Labour politician Neil Kinnock to call just a few.

Different celebrities who had been topic to Spitting Image’s satirical highlight included the Royal Household, singer and presenter Cilla Black, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and footballer Eric Cantona.

The collection, which ran for 18 collection on ITV, was watched by 15 million viewers at its peak.

Spitting Image will stream on BritBox this autumn. For those who’re in search of one thing to look at, take a look at our TV Information.