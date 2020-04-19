Boris Johnson missed five coronavirus Cobra conferences, Gove says

PM ignored string of emergency conferences in buildup to catastrophe, minister concedes

Michael Gove has conceded that Boris Johnson ignored 5 consecutive emergency conferences throughout the buildup to the coronavirus catastrophe, and that the UK shipped defending equipment to China in February.

The federal authorities confronted intense drive on Sunday over its preliminary response the pandemic, as Labour accused Johnson of getting been “missing in movement” proper via the a really highly effective weeks when the virus first arrived in the UK.

