General News

Boris Johnson missed five coronavirus Cobra conferences, Gove says

April 19, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

PM ignored string of emergency conferences in buildup to catastrophe, minister concedes

  • UK coronavirus updates – live
  • Coronavirus – world updates
  • All our coronavirus safety

Michael Gove has conceded that Boris Johnson ignored 5 consecutive emergency conferences throughout the buildup to the coronavirus catastrophe, and that the UK shipped defending equipment to China in February.

The federal authorities confronted intense drive on Sunday over its preliminary response the pandemic, as Labour accused Johnson of getting been “missing in movement” proper via the a really highly effective weeks when the virus first arrived in the UK.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment