Boris Johnson visited kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day and announced the delivery of drones and missiles

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky walk in kyiv’s Independence Square. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, traveled this Wednesday to kyivin a visit that had not been announced in advance, to show the UK Government’s support for the Ukrainians, who celebrate the anniversary of their independence today.

“There is a strong will of the Ukrainians to resist. And that is what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has not understood.”Johnson told reporters on a surprise visit to the capital kyiv.

“You are going to defend your right to live in peace, in freedom and for that Ukraine is going to win”, he added.

The British Prime Minister met with the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, who gave him the “Order of Freedom”a national distinction intended for those who support the country’s sovereignty.

“This is the third time that Boris Johnson has been in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. Not all countries are lucky enough to have such a friend.”Zelensky declared.

What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war. pic.twitter.com/FIovnqJGTS — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 24, 2022

Coinciding with your visit, Johnson announced the delivery to Ukraine of an additional package of 2,000 drones and tracking missiles valued at 54 million pounds (about 63.5 million dollars).

that help “It will allow Ukraine to track and target the invading Russian forces more effectively”detailed in a statement the official office of the British chief executive.

As part of his visit to kyiv, the third since the invasion of Russia beganJohnson called on the international community to continue supporting the Ukrainian government to “defend its sovereignty”.

“For the past six months, the UK has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, helping this sovereign country defend itself from a barbaric and illegal invasion.“, he claimed.

Since February, London has dedicated more than 2.3 billion pounds ($2.71 billion) to military and financial aid packages for kyiv to deal with Russian attacks.

The British Prime Minister goes through the last days of his term. As of September, he will be succeeded by one of the two conservative candidates who are fighting for the succession, Liz Truss y Rishi Sunak.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

Keep reading:

A pro-Russian chief in Zaporizhzhia was killed when an explosive exploded in his car

Joe Biden gave details of the largest US military aid to Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion: USD 3 billion

The war where almost nothing is what it seems