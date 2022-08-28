Boris Johnson warned that the coming months will be “very hard” and blamed Vladimir Putin for the energy crisis

Boris Johnson (Reuters)

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonblamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “barbaric invasion” of Ukraine for the global uptick in energy costs in an article published Sunday.

In the article, Johnson says that the coming months will be “hard” due to energy increases but that the United Kingdom will go back while assuring that the Government will announce another financial aid package next month, whoever is his successor -Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak- whose name will be known on September 5.

“Our energy bills are going to be exorbitant. For many of us, the cost of heating our homes is already frightening.. And yet I have never been more certain that we will come out ahead and that the UK will emerge stronger and more prosperous,” he noted in an article published in the daily. Daily Mail.

As he underlines, “it was Putin’s barbaric invasion that rocked the energy markets”, causing the rise in energy prices and aggravating the cost of living crisis in this country.

“It is Putin’s war that is costing British consumers (money). This is why energy bills are doubling. I’m afraid Putin knows this, and he likes it”, he indicated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky through kyiv’s Independence Square (Reuters)

Johnson fears that some “soft” European politicians will not put up with the fight and will throw in the towel this winter, “withdrawing sanctions (on Russia) and begging for Russian oil and gas.”

The politician maintains that “in this brutal fight, Ukrainians can and will win. And so will the UK. With each passing day, Putin’s position weakens. Their ability to harass and bribe decreases. And the British position becomes stronger.

“That is why we must continue to support the Ukrainians and their military success remains remarkable. Volodimir Zelensky has shown that his country is fundamentally invincible. Now is the time for the West to double down on our support, don’t falter,” he concluded.

Johnson remarks that this country “has more than enough resilience to get through the tough months ahead and has shown it before”.

“We have made long-term decisions, such as some on domestic energy supplies, to ensure that our comeback is remarkable and our future is golden,” he says.

Last Friday, the regulator of the British energy sector, Ofgem, announced that The maximum price that energy companies will be able to charge households per year from October 1 has been set at 3,549 pounds (4,202 euros), compared to the current 1,971 pounds (2,325 euros).

The energy rise responds to the increase in wholesale gas prices globally as the economies reactivate after the pandemic and due to the war in Ukraine.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

KEEP READING:

Six months after the invasion: how sanctions impact Russia

Disinformation, propaganda and invasion: Putin’s strategy to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty