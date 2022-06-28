Boris Johnson: “Women cannot be born with a penis”

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, referred to trans women and said that all people born with a penis are men. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, delved further into the controversy over transgender people by stating that there is a difference between being a woman and being a trans woman, and that “Someone cannot be born with a penis without being a man.”

With his statements Johnson reaffirmed that he supports the ban of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), that restricted the participation of transgender athletes who have passed male puberty in competitions for the female category.

The international swimming federation announced that it was changing its policies so that transgender women can only compete in the organization’s women’s races if they have completed their transition by the age of 12.

Instead, An “open category” will be established for transgender athletes to compete against each other in events, including the World Swimming Championships, the World Swimming Championships and the World Swimming Cup.

The decision means that 23-year-old trans American swimmer Lia Thomas will not be able to compete against women, after it broke records and sparked a fierce debate over whether or not trans athletes should be allowed to compete.

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries will meet leaders of other sports bodies on Tuesday to make it “very clear” that she wants them to follow the movement.

When asked about the FINA ban, Johnson said: “I haven’t studied it in detail, but I don’t see any reason to disagree.”

“That follows from what I said earlier”he reiterated when they summarized the policy.

Johnson was also asked if a woman can be born with a penis, amid debate in some quarters about anatomy and gender.

Trans swimmer Lia Thomas set several records in the women’s category before receiving a ban from competing with other women by FINA.

“Not without being a man, that’s my take on it,” the prime minister replied.

Speaking to reporters who traveled with him during his visit to Rwanda, he was asked if he thinks there is a difference between being a woman and a trans woman.

After pausing to think, he said: “Yes”.

“Look, it’s very, very important that as a society we are as understanding of everyone else as possible. I have always defended that. When you start moving from issues of sexuality to issues of gender, you start to raise particular issues.”, Johnson added.

He addressed three concerns he has in this regard, starting with the age at which a young person can become Gillick competent, which is a medical law to decide whether a child can consent to their own medical treatment without needing permission or knowledge. parental.

“I think I’ve talked about three concerns that I’ve had in the past. They have to do with the age at which you can (become) Gillick competent to transition, the question of safe spaces for women and the difficulties you have in sports competitions ”, he explained.

“These are all very difficult problems and you have to be very, very sensitive”said the prime minister.

The LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall criticized the line of questioning, suggesting it would be received by the prime minister as a “distraction” from the political turmoil.

Associate campaign director Sasha Misra said: “The real question that should be on the nation’s lips is this: At a time when we are experiencing multiple national crises, why are journalists wasting valuable interview time by asking the Prime Minister leading questions about a small vulnerable minority?”

“We know that the majority of the public feels solidarity and compassion with trans people, who are their family, friends and neighbors”he added.

For Misra, this focus on media coverage of trans issues makes trans people feel less safe in their daily lives and takes the focus off the most pressing issues in society.

“The PM can welcome the distraction, but he shouldn’t be fooled into thinking anti-trans talking points will win votes,” he reiterated.

Some have interpreted the Conservatives’ decision to intensify the debate on trans rights as a way of widening divisions on the issue within the Labor Party.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has in the past refused to give a definitive answer on the penis question.

Instead, he said: “I don’t think discussing this issue in this way will help anyone in the long run.”

KEEP READING

After several internal controversies, the Spanish Government finally approved the “Trans Law”

LGBTTTIQ+ community: what is the meaning of the colors of the rainbow flag, trans flag and acronyms

The trans reverend who was a hard rock guitarist and now faces Boris Johnson