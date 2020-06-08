“Born Once more” Cast Gives Warm Thanks To Viewers In Final Remarks

As KBS’s “Born Once more” involves an finish, the forged of the drama shared their love for viewers and their last ideas!

Jang Ki Yong performed each Gong Ji Chul and Chun Jong Bum, two males who had by no means felt the heat of affection of their lives. Concerning the problem of taking part in two characters, the actor commented, “It wasn’t simple to play two characters going backwards and forwards between the previous and the current, however due to the assistance of lots of people, I used to be capable of efficiently see the drama by to its finish.”

He continued, “I need to say thanks to all of the viewers who confirmed lots of love and help for ‘Born Once more.’ I’ll present you a brand new facet of myself as an actor once I greet you once more by one other mission.”

Jin Se Yeon, who completely pulled off her twin function because the charming Jung Ha Eun and archaeology professor Jung Sa Bin, remarked, “I used to be so joyful to be with all of you for 4 months because the lovable Ha Eun and Sa Bin. Identical to how Ha Eun and Sa Bin have a particular place in my coronary heart, I hope that everybody will maintain ‘Born Once more’ of their hearts as effectively. Thanks to everybody who stayed along with us.”

Lastly, Lee Soo Hyuk, who left a robust impression on viewers together with his roles because the romantic detective Cha Hyung Bin and the prosecutor Kim Soo Hyuk, mentioned, “I can’t imagine we’re approaching the ultimate episode already. I had a lot enjoyable filming with the opposite actors and employees, and I used to be very grateful to greet everybody by the display for the primary time shortly. I’ll work onerous to see everybody extra usually this yr, so I ask to your continued help!”

The ultimate episodes of “Born Once more” will air on June eight and June 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

