“Born Once more” Love Triangle Heats Up As Lee Soo Hyuk Breaks Off Engagement + Jang Ki Yong Embraces Jin Se Yeon

Prepare for sparks to fly on the following episode of “Born Once more”!

On Could 17, the KBS drama unveiled a sneak peek of its upcoming episode that hints on the intensifying emotions between its three leads. Beforehand, Kim Soo Hyuk (performed by Lee Soo Hyuk) tried to combat his emotions for Jung Sa Bin (performed by Jin Se Yeon) due to his engagement to Baek Sang Ah (performed by Lee Website positioning El), and he even firmly rejected her when she confessed her personal emotions to him.

Nonetheless, after Jung Sa Bin places herself in hurt’s manner with a view to save his life, Kim Soo Hyuk finds it more and more tough to suppress his rising emotions for her, particularly after visiting her within the hospital. As seen within the preview aired final week, Kim Soo Hyuk will break off his engagement with Baek Sang Ah, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to what precisely prompted the usually frosty character to make such a sudden choice.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Soo Hyuk coldly pushes his fiancée away as she makes an attempt to embrace him, suggesting that Baek Sang Ah isn’t prepared to surrender on their relationship with no combat—and that Kim Soo Hyuk has no intention of backing down from his choice.

In the meantime, Chun Jong Bum (performed by Jang Ki Yong) underwent a flood of combined feelings as he watched the girl he loves get stabbed in Kim Soo Hyuk’s place. After in search of her out on the hospital, Chun Jong Bum is caught up in a torrent of emotion and passionately embraces Jung Sa Bin, wanting as if he’s desperately afraid she’ll disappear if he lets go for only one second.

The producers of “Born Once more” commented, “Please keep watch over the altering emotions of Chun Jong Bum and Kim Soo Hyuk, each of whom are reworking as a result of Jung Sa Bin.”

The following episode of “Born Once more” will air on Could 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

Which of the 2 male leads are you rooting for on this love triangle? Share your ideas with us beneath!

