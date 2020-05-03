“Born Once more” Reveals Sneak Peek Of Tense Love Triangle Between Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, + Lee Soo Hyuk

Prepare for sparks to fly on KBS 2TV’s “Born Once more”!

On Might 3, the brand new drama unveiled a glimpse of the tense relationship between its three reincarnated leads.

After actually being “born once more,” protagonists Chun Jong Bum (performed by Jang Ki Yong), Jung Sa Bin (performed by Jin Se Yeon), and Kim Soo Hyuk (performed by Lee Soo Hyuk)—whose fates had been entangled of their previous lives from the 1980s—will discover themselves caught up in a heated love triangle within the current day.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the three characters run into one another beneath a vivid pink ribbon—a recurring motif within the drama that symbolizes the thread of destiny. One photograph captures Jung Sa Bin rigorously tying the ribbon, evoking the pink bow that she at all times wore in her hair in her previous life as Jung Ha Eun.

After watching Chun Jong Bum and Jung Sa Bin from a distance with a steely, disapproving glare, Kim Soo Hyuk lastly throws himself between the pair with a view to cease Chun Jong Bum from taking Jung Sa Bin’s hand. In the meantime, Jung Sa Bin appears uneasy amidst the palpable rigidity between the 2 rivals.

