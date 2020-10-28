‘Borrego’ Starts Shooting in Spain; Clear Horizon Boards Sales

“Borrego,” a survival thriller starring Lucy Hale, Nicholas Gonzalez (“Good Physician”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos”), has simply began capturing (pictured) in Almeria in Spain.

Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) additionally stars in “Borrego” and is producing the movie with Monica Gil-Rodriguez by means of their banner Noticed Cow Leisure. “Borrego” relies on Jesse Harris’s critically acclaimed brief, “Wind in the Evening.” Harris penned the variation and is directing the movie.

David Brown’s Clear Horizon Leisure has not too long ago acquired worldwide gross sales rights to the film and can current it to consumers on the upcoming AFM.

“Borrego” follows Elly (Hale), a younger botanist who relocates to a small desert city to check an invasive plant species, and is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Gómez) after his ultralight aircraft crashes in the desert. A neighborhood sheriff (Gonzalez) is drawn into the hunt alongside his rebellious daughter (Trujillo). All of them develop into entangled in the drug underworld of the Mexico-U.S. border.

The film can be produced by Damiano and Tiziano Tucci at Tucci & Firm, Greg Lauritano at Black Magic, and Harris, by means of his firm Abcde Photos. Hale can be government producing.

“We’re delighted to start manufacturing on ‘Borrego’ alongside our producing companions. As a Latinx filmmaker, it’s empowering to be on the helm of such a singular story with great on digital camera illustration of the Latinx neighborhood,” stated Gil-Rodriguez, the president and CEO of Noticed Cow Leisure.

“This can be a excessive octane thriller with a robust feminine protagonist on the coronary heart of the story and a various solid positive to resonate with audiences,” stated Gil-Rodriguez.

Greg Lauritano’s banner, Black Magic not too long ago wrapped publish manufacturing on the upcoming movie “Large Gold Brick” starring Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Oscar Isaac, Emory Cohen and Hale.