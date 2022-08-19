Borussia Dortmund, Cristiano Ronaldo’s “last chance” to leave Manchester United

CR7 wants to leave Manchester United after the two defeats at the start of the Premier League (Photo: Reuters)

The institutional crisis that the Manchester United has its reflection on the field: the first two days of the Premier League They were defeats against Brighton y Brentford. Currently last in England’s top flight table, the novel around Cristiano Ronaldo He continues adding new chapters while looking for the club that wants to receive him with open arms. When hopes began to dissipate in the current transfer window, from the Bundesliga a window was opened for the Portuguese.

As reported CBS Sportsthe Borussia Dortmund He would be analyzing the possibility of receiving the striker in his squad. The representative Jorge Mendes traveled throughout the continent in search of a team that is willing to hire the 37-year-old Portuguese and in Germany they gave the green light for the first time in the entire pass market. But before engaging in any conversation, the group led by Edin Terzic must have an internal dialogue to present an interesting offer to the Red Devils. After the initial refusal, from Manchester they begin to see with good eyes the chance of allowing the departure of the Portuguese star.

“Joel Glazer is the biggest obstacle to an exit, since ideally he would like to keep Ronaldo and has repeatedly emphasized his commercial value during private discussions,” clarified journalist Ben Jacobs who assured that the Germans are the “last chance” for the star in this pass market.

One of the condiments that would add to Cristiano’s interest in going to the Bundesliga is that he could become the first footballer to become champion in four of the main European leagues after passing through England, Spain and Italy leaving France for a future if his career allows it. The scoring position at Borussia Dortmund started the season with problems after the Dutchman’s injury Sebastian Hallerthe poor performance of French Anthony Modeste and the slow progress of the 17-year-old jewel, Youssoufa Moukoko.

Cristiano crossed paths with Borussia Dortmund on several occasions for the Champions League and even scored seven times (Photo: AFP)

However, the yellow team won the six points that were disputed in the domestic competition and is determined to be the one to fight with the Bayern Munich hand in hand until the last day. One of the points that attracts the idea of ​​hiring CR7 is to be able to target all the competition fronts among which the Champions Leaguefavorite competition of the Portuguese and main requirement to be able to start conversations for a possible signing.

The Premier League window closes on September 1 and Borussia Dortmund have several days to discuss internally the possibility of closing Cristiano Ronaldo as a reinforcement. Meanwhile, the Portuguese must continue under the orders of Erik ten Hag and face again Old Trafford next Monday when they face the Liverpool hoping to get some air after a more than complicated start.

KEEP READING:

PSG accelerates the exit operation: who are the eight stars indicated at the closing of the transfer market

Alejandro Garnacho showed a surprising tattoo inspired by a well-known television series

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke for the first time amid rumors of his departure from Manchester United: “They will know the truth”