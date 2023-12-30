Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 6 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will come out in 2024 at 12 a.m. JST. Fans were thrilled to see Sasuke once again in action, and readers got a sneak peek at how Boruto trains with the Uchiha clan.

In addition, the chapter talks about the main character’s power levels and how they relate to Sasuke. In the previous part of the comic series, Boruto and Sarada got back together, which fans thought was a nice scene.

The event was happy, but it didn’t last long because the new bad guys soon told everyone what they were going to do. The bad guys in the God Tree have also named their goal. They plan to eat these figures and become their most developed form.

The Boruto series is a follow-up to the Naruto series. The name of this show is Boruto: Two Blue Vortexes. Naruto: Naruto Next Generations was the name of the first part. Masashi Kishimoto is the author of the manga’s second book.

The artist is named Mikio Ikemoto. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was the follow-up to Boruto. Masashi Kishimoto still writes it, and Mikio Ikemoto draws it.

It was Ada who helped everyone think Boruto killed Naruto and Hinata after Kawaki locked them up. Because Sasuke didn’t believe his memories, he chose to help the main character. Despite leaving Konoha, they remained determined to tell the truth.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 Release Date:

The manga series has publicly said that Chapter 6 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will come out on January 18, 2024. Due to the fact that new parts will be released every month, we will learn more about the next ones in December.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 Storyline:

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the follow-up to Boruto, started airing on August 20, 2023, making it a fairly new addition to the series. Since it’s still early on, it’s likely to stay true to the Boruto world and the themes of the previous stories.

In Chapter 6 of Boruto: The Two Blue Vortex, interesting things are going to happen. Sasuke will talk about the idea of “Uchiha” and its unique way of working, implying unsolved problems as well as a sense of dread, while stressing how important their training is.

Look forward to a scene where Sasuke and Boruto fight an enemy named Code, and Sasuke gets hurt. Even though Code and his army of Juubi are dangerous, Sasuke tells Boruto to leave to keep himself safe. In a strange turn of events, Boruto takes Sarada from Sasuke and leaves him by disappearing behind a strange tree.

At the same time, Konohamaru as well as the InoShikaCho team find Moegi turned into a tree, which is a major turning point in the story. Moegi, who was born in Shinju, exchanges ideas and talks with Jura, whom friends also call Alfredo.

As things unfold, a shocking turn occurs when the suggestion of consuming Naruto Uzumaki arises. As things are happening, Eida, a figure who knows what’s going on, tells Naruto, Kawaki, and Boruto about a bad plan that includes Sarada Uchiha as one of the targets. Hidari is revealed to be Sasuke in the form of a tree.

Amado and Sumire talk about what Code did and how Boruto came back to the community. Sumire, Sarada, Shikamaru, and Sai all have questions about Amado’s proof because of his strange knowledge, which makes them think that he might have secret intentions. The theme is about having doubts about memories and views.

A touching scene between Boruto and Sarada at the end of the chapter shows how much Sasuke has changed their lives. The meeting is touching, yet it additionally includes some sad news, which makes this part even more emotional. Fans of Boruto: The Two Blue Vortex can’t wait for Chapter 6.

Although the precise release date has not been set yet, readers can anticipate an exciting continuation of the narrative with major new events and reveals. Experience the thrilling journey of Boruto and his friends throughout the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex comics story until the official release date is announced.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5 Recap:

In order to stop Code’s plan about the Ten-Tailed Beast, Boruto seemed determined, so he planned to put one of his toads upon Code to maybe find the beast. Code’s plan to use the Ten-Tailed Beast seemed to be something Boruto was determined to stop.

It looked like Boruto was also worried that Code would use the Ten-Tailed Beast to destroy the town. The main character knows what he is looking into, so he may employ the reverse summoning technique to travel to where the toad is and fight him there.

This means that readers can be sure that Boruto will try to beat the Ten-Tails within the chapter after the one they are currently reading. To find the Ten-Tails, Boruto needed the person who could use White Karma to keep him alive when he fought Code for the last time. Boruto’s job was to find the Ten-Tails and show them to everyone.

He didn’t need to keep working to save Code’s life anymore because he had already done what he had intended to do as well as reached his goal. He therefore has an excellent opportunity of beating the White Karme user. Once he has done that, Boruto is going to be able to move on to the next part of his overall plan.

Where To Read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6:

The newest parts of the comic series will be on the website of Viz Media. All the chapters of the comic series have been read for free so far. For comics stories that have been going on for a long time, the most recent three episodes are usually free, but fans have to pay to view the whole catalog.

You can also read the manga on Shueisha’s Manga Plus app. You can get all of the parts on this site for free. Fans are going to have to pay for their access again if they want to read some of the older parts again, though.

So What Can You Expect From Chapter 6 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Since the bad guys chose their targets in the previous chapter, it’s possible that in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, chapter 6, the bad guys will face and fight the targets. This is one way that the story could go.

The comic could also keep going with Kawaki at this point. We will get to see how skilled both Kawaki and Boruto are shortly after three years of training, which makes this very interesting.