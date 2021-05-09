“Bossam: Steal The Fate” And “Undercover” Hit New All-Time Highs + “Mine” Achieves 6th Highest Premiere Of Any Weekend Drama In tvN History

MBN’s “Bossam: Steal the Fate” and JTBC’s “Undercover” soared to new heights last night!

On May 8, Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation‘s Yuri‘s new historical drama “Bossam: Steal the Fate” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

JTBC’s remake of the BBC series “Undercover” also reached a new all-time high, scoring an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent for its latest episode.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “Mine” made a strong start with an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent for its first episode. The drama, which stars Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung, performed even better in the Seoul metropolitan area, where it earned an average of 7.9 percent and achieved the sixth-highest premiere ratings of any weekend drama in tvN history.

Over in the public broadcast network realm, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” successfully remained the most-watched miniseries of not just the weekend, but the entire week. The latest episode scored average nationwide ratings of 10.1 percent and 15.4 percent for its two parts and peaked at 18.6 percent, setting a new personal record for the hit drama.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” continued its streak as the most-watched program to air on any channel on Saturday, scoring average nationwide ratings of 20.2 percent and 25.9 percent for its two parts.

