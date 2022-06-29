Bossware, the software created to control teleworkers, can cause a drop in productivity

We have already seen how, with the extension of teleworking, [el uso de software de monitorización]( More and more companies distrust their teleworkers and monitor everything they do on their PC: these are their reasons) (also known as bossware) to control remote employeeshas also increased.





Programs that fall into this category are dedicated to record activity with things like which websites a worker visits, what he types or how long he spends in front of the PC. Some of these bossware send screenshots taken randomly. However, there are different studies that show that it does not always have good results in productivity.

There is even software that gives scores to employees. Prodoscore, founded in 2016, is one of them. With this tool, each employee gets a daily “productivity score” out of 100 which is sent to the manager of a team and to the worker, who will also see their ranking among their peers.

productivity or not





According to a recent Digital.com survey of 1,250 US employers, 60% of companies with remote workers are already using monitoring software.

There are no figures in Spain but it is known that it is used and, in fact, the justice has approved the dismissal of a worker who, after being spied on with a bossware, it was discovered that she was not productive because she had decided so.

At the same time, there are studies that show that what would really take away from an employee’s productivity is have a bossware on their computers, for different reasons. For example, if a worker knows that they are being monitored, they feel more pressure and stress, which leads them to be less satisfied with what they do.

A study commissioned by the European Commission concludes that “excessive supervision has negative psychosocial consequences, such as increased resistancedecreased job satisfaction, increased stress, decreased organizational commitment” and also that a company has workers who rotate more due to the tendency to leave.

According to Escalon, although he states that the objective of a bossware is to increase productivity and it is one of its “advantages”, at the same time, “can generate frustration among employees due to the perception of intrusive surveillance“, Which leads to problems. “This means that it is especially important that companies planning to implement bossware include employees in discussions and are aware of their concerns,” according to this company.

A Harvard University study, titled “Surveillance of Employees Makes Them More Likely to Break the Rules,” also notes that workers who know they are being monitored they may feel that the company is being unfair to them. And this feeling leads to less commitment.