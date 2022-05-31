Boston Celtics eliminated Miami Heat and will be the rival of Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals

Boston Celtics became the second finalist of the 2021-2022 season of the NBA and will face in that instance Golden State Warriors from next Thursday, June 2, after beat the Miami Heat as a visitor in the seventh game by 100 to 96 and thus win the defining series of the Eastern Conference by 4-3.

A striking fact of this transcendental game developed in the FTX Arenafrom Miami, was that both teams faced it by putting only eight players on each side throughout its development.

The Heat trailed all game, but had a golden opportunity to take the lead with 16 seconds left. And within that panorama, he was again the figure of the match and his scorer with 35 points and 9 rebounds. Jimmy Butlerwho was portrayed at the end when had the opportunity in his hands to take the game to extra time with the score 99-96 for the Bostonians.

Nevertheless, local figure, that did not rest a minute, he rushed in a three-point shot that ended up falling short. In this way, he left the victory to Boston on a platter. The other important management of the locals was that of Bam Adebayo, with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, United States; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy from Larry Bird after game seven of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena. (Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports)

While in the winnerwhat after 12 years of waiting, he will play the finals again of the most important basketball league on the planet, excelled three players the Celtics relied on to become Eastern Conference champions: Jayson Tatum (chosen the MVP of this definition), with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while his teammates Jaylen Brown y Marcus Smart They scored 24 points each.

The first game of the NBA finals will begin next Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where the Golden State Warriors will also start the best-of-seven games at home. The Celtics will go on the hunt for the 18th ring in their history, which would make them the most winning franchise in history of the basketball league (currently 17th they share first place with the Los Angeles Lakers).

Schedule of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics:

Thursday, June 2: Warriors – Celtics

Sunday June 5: Warriors – Celtics

Wednesday, June 8: Celtics – Warriors

Friday, June 10: Celtics – Warriors

Monday June 13: Warriors – Celtics (If necessary)

Thursday June 16: Celtics – Warriors (If necessary)

Sunday June 19: Warriors – Celtics (If necessary)

Eastern Conference Finals results:

Miami Heat (1) vs. Boston Celtics (2) / The Celtics won the series 4-3.

Tuesday, May 17: Heat 118-107 Celtics

Thursday, May 19: Heat 102-127 Celtics

Saturday May 21: Celtics 103-109 Heat

Monday, May 23: Celtics 102-82 Heat

Wednesday, May 25: Heat 80-93 Celtics

Friday, May 27: Celtics 103-111 Heat

Sunday, May 29: Heat 96-100 Celtics

Western Conference finals results:

Golden State Warriors (3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4) / The Warriors won the series 4-1-

Wednesday, May 18: Warriors 112-87 Mavericks

Friday, May 20: Warriors 126-117 Mavericks

Sunday, May 22: Mavericks 100-109 Warriors

Tuesday, May 24: Mavericks 119-109 Warriors

Thursday, May 26: Warriors 120-110 Mavericks

