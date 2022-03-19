Bot cleanup in Lost Ark has made suspensions unfair, but the authors have already resolved them

Smilegate promises to improve bot detection in the future so you don’t make the same mistakes.

Lost Ark has risen as one of the great phenomena of last February. And it is that he has not only managed to capture the interest of Twitch viewers, but has also accumulated a large number of players. Unfortunately, this does not mean that the MMORPG has had various problems since its launch day, something that has been especially noticeable with the long queues from servers.

The program flagged certain connection and lag issues as speed hacksSmilegateIn recent weeks, Smilegate has wanted to address this problem with a massive cleaning of bots, which it has achieved reduce waiting time and, as a negative consequence, it has also taken away some innocent accounts. Because of this, several users have complained on the Lost Ark forums due to an unfair suspensionsince they had not committed any act in the game that could lead to a ban.

All accounts involved in these false positives should be active againSmilegateFortunately, Smilegate has got to work and has already found the cause of the whole problem: “Part of the suspensions in recent days have been the result of one of our speed related hack detection programs“, the authors explain in the game forums. “Although almost all of these suspensions achieved their objective and were applied to users of hacks, we have detected that the program marked certain connection and lag issues such as speed hacks, which caused a small number of players to be suspended, effectively false positives.”

In addition, affected players will be able to return to the MMORPG without any faults in their history: “All accounts involved in these false positives should be active again. We want to emphasize that if your account was affected by this problem there will be no repercussion nor registration of the incorrect penalty”. Beyond this, from Smilegate they promise to improve in this aspect so as not to make the same mistakes in the future: “We also want to ensure that we are working hard to improve our hack detection tools both to complicate the use of bots and to prevent situations like this from happening again.”

After all, it’s not nice to be suspended from a game knowing all the content it includes with its March update, which will release a new story episode with the name of Kadan. In addition, the base game was already presented as an MMORPG fun as well as longso it is not surprising that in our review we have highlighted all the possibilities that Smilegate offers with its game.

