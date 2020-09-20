Both agriculture bills passed in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said – Annadars got freedom, government procurement will continue

New Delhi: In the face of heavy opposition, both the agricultural bills – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreement on Agricultural Services Bill 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. . After Bill Pal, the Prime Minister called it a big day in India’s agricultural history. Also Read – PM Modi will hold talks with the Chief Ministers of the states on September 23 on the situation in Corona! Will the lockdown happen again?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several tweets one after the other. PM Modi wrote in his first tweet, “Today is a big day in India’s agricultural history. I congratulate my hard working givers on the passage of important Bills in Parliament. This will not only bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector, but it will empower crores of farmers. ” Also Read – What are the three bills related to agriculture that created a ruckus? These are the problems of farmers and their solutions

He further wrote, “For decades our peasant brothers and sisters were stuck in many types of bonds and had to face middlemen. The voters have got all these freedom from the Bills passed in Parliament. This will strengthen efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure their prosperity. ” Also Read – Bihar Election! PM Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 14,000 crore

The Prime Minister said, “Our agricultural sector is in urgent need of the latest technology, as it will help the toiling farmers. Now with the passing of these bills, our farmers will have easy access to future technology. This will not only increase the yield, but will lead to better results. This is a welcome move. “

At the same time, the Prime Minister also said that the system of MSP will continue. He said, “I have said this before and once again I say: the system of MSP will continue. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will make every effort to help the grain givers and ensure a better life for their future generations. ”

Earlier, during the discussion in Rajya Sabha, the opposition started an uproar. Slogans shouting slogans reached the seat of the Deputy Chairman. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was responding to the opposition’s questions at that time.