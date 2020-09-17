Both Ajit Doval and Chinese NSA will be face to face, will there be talk on LAC issue in BRICS meeting?

new Delhi: National Security Advisors of BRICS countries are going to meet today in the context of border dispute between India and China on LAC. In this, everyone’s attention will be on India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Security Advisor. Because of tension on LAC, Chinese NSA Yang Jiechi and Indian NSA Ajit Doval are going to meet. Let us know that the meeting of the NSA officials of both the countries is one of the important issues in which agreement was recently agreed. Also Read – S Jaishankar meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, discusses bilateral relations and these matters

Let us know that this meeting is being organized and hosted by Russia. In today's meeting, there will be a debate about the threats and challenges arising on national security. Whether there will be any kind of talk between India and China about the ongoing border tension on the LAC, no information has been revealed about it yet. According to experts, there will be no discussion on bilateral issues in this meeting. Only those issues will be discussed, which have already been decided.

Let us know that India and China have been continuously saying that they do not need any third party for mediation. In the past, Donald Trump also talked about mediation, but India and China refused to do so. Explain that earlier this month, Foreign Minister S Jaishankaran attended the BRICS meeting. Its next meeting will be held in October.