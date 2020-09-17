Both farmers bill passed in Lok Sabha, opposition walkout, resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur in protest

new Delhi: Two bills related to farmers have passed in Lok Sabha. Voting took place in the Lok Sabha. Prior to voting, other opposition parties including Congress walked out. Earlier, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned in protest against these Bills. Explain that in the current Monsoon Session of the Central Government Parliament, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services related to farmers and necessary The Goods (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been brought. Two of these have passed in the Lok Sabha today. While an essential item (Amendment) Bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha. Also Read – Resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, Modi cabinet quit cabinet in protest against agriculture bill

Farmers are opposing these bills in a big way. In Punjab, Haryana, farmers are demonstrating on a large scale. There is a demand for withdrawal of these bills. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned in protest against this bill. Sukhvir Singh Badal of Punjab Akali Dal said that this bill will affect 20 lakh farmers. These bills are dangerous for farmers. Also Read – Modi government has brought these three bills for farmers, JP Nadda said – these bills will increase the price of crops

Regarding these bills, BJP President JP Nadda said a day ago that the three bills related to farmers (Agriculture Bill) which the Union Government has brought in the Parliament are very revolutionary. These bills are going to bring changes at the ground level and this will change the picture of the farmers. Also Read – Homeopathy and medicine bill passed in Lok Sabha, resolution passed unanimously

Addressing a press conference held at the BJP headquarters, Nadda claimed that these three bills are very far-sighted and that these three bills are very important and beneficial in boosting investment in agriculture sector. These bills will prove to increase the prices of farmers’ produce at a very fast pace. He said that ‘All three bills will work to give new freedom to the farmers. After this, the farmer will have the freedom to sell his produce. These three bills are very revolutionary and will bring changes at the ground level. This will change the picture of the farmers, change the fate, there will be a fundamental change in their conditions. The product will get its fair price. ”Nadda alleged that the Congress is opposing these bills today, while making similar promises as part of its manifesto to woo farmers in elections.