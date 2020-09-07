Both governments left the people on its condition, people should protect themselves: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Etawah: Shivpal Yadav, the national president of the Progressive Samajwadi Party (Praspa) said that do not have any hope from the government, protect yourself. Shivpal had come to his assembly constituency to console his family on the death of bullion businessman Corona-infected Sanjay Kumar Purwar. He said that both the governments have left the public on its condition. Also Read – Punjab in difficulty: Four times increase in death toll from corona from August 1, this is the reason

Shivpal said that the rescue measures from Corona have been put on hold. Due to this epidemic and government neglect, the situation in the country is becoming more and more frightening. He said that when there were 100-500 Corona cases in the country, then the whole country was in lockdown. Now every day 90 thousand people are falling prey to Corona, then the government is sitting with folded hands. Neither government's attention nor proper treatment is being taken towards other diseases. The government should tell them to 'protect themselves'.

Shivpal tied the businessman's father and his senior partner Yatindra Kumar Purwar and Sanjay's sons Sumant and Shobhit. Sanjay, who suffers from Corona, died on September 2.