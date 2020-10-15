Both Lalu’s Lalu: Who is big and small in Tejashwi Pratap Pratap, Confusion is happening again, know why

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav, younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav), along with mother Rabri Devi, elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej pratap) before filing his nomination papers from Raghopur on Wednesday yadav) was also blessed by touching his feet. These pictures became very viral in social media but now it has been learned that Tejashwi is one year older than his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Also Read – Bihar CM’s chair one, alliance 4 and contender 6: know how much is in it

Tejapratap and Tejashwi Yadav have revealed the age of these two brothers from the nomination papers filled by them, which they have filed from their respective constituencies. According to the details given at the time of nomination, Tejashwi is 31 years old and Tejapratap Yadav is just 30 years old. Although we know Tejashwi as the younger son of Lalu Yadav and Tejapratap as the elder son, but this time the equation of his age is messed up.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the CM candidate of the Grand Alliance and Chhote Lal of Lalu Yadav. But, Omar is one year older than his elder brother Tej Pratap. It is not we who say affidavit of both brothers. If Tejashwi is contesting from Raghopur for the second time, then Tej Pratap is contesting from Hasanpur leaving Mahua. While Tej Pratap had filed his nomination on Tuesday, Tejashwi had filed his nomination on Wednesday.

In the nomination papers, Tej Pratap has stated his age as 30 years, while on Wednesday, Tejashwi has filed his nomination form 31 years while filing his nomination form from Raghopur. People have only seen Tejaswi Yadav as Tejapratap's younger brother. But no one can understand how Tejaswi has become bigger than Tej Pratap in nomination papers.

Talk about the 2015 assembly elections, in that election too, in the nomination papers of Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, there was a similar difference of one year in age. As the controversy over the age of both increased, Tej Pratap had clarified that he wrote the age recorded in the voter list in the nomination papers. He had also said to apply for age improvement, but even after five years, the same controversy can come up regarding the age of both brothers.