Both pilots died in Kozhikode plane crash, Captain Deepak Fighter Jet has also been a pilot

new Delhi: Both pilots were killed in a plane crash on Kozhikode Airport runway in Kerala at 7:40 pm on Friday late evening. Two pilots of Air India Express Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe and Captain Akhilesh Kumar have been killed in the accident. Captain Deepak Sathe was a former Air Force pilot and he flew for Air India via Airbus 310 before boarding the Air India Express on the 737. Sathe has won the sword of honor in AFA and was a pilot of Fighter Jet. Captain Sathe has also been a test pilot of HAL.

AXB-1344, the flight number of Air India Express from Dubai to Kozhikode, skidded on the runway in the event of rain. It reached 35 feet in a slope before breaking into 2 pieces. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the aircraft had 174 passengers, 10 children, two pilots and five cabin crew.

The Dubai-Kozhikode aircraft was at full speed while landing at the Karipur Airport & overshot the runway: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ANI

Malappuram SP told ANI, 14 people have died so far in a plane crash at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode. 123 injured and 15 seriously injured. However, according to the latest news, the number of dead has been 16.