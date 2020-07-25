BOTOPASS Delays Debut Following Minah’s Bullying Allegations About Some Members

New woman group BOTOPASS has introduced plans to postpone their debut.

BOTOPASS is an eight-member group that comprises three members of the previous woman group ILUV. Just lately, former ILUV member Minah got here ahead to accuse ILUV members of harassing her. ILUV’s representatives have said that her claims her false, and either side have shared plans to take authorized motion.

On July 24, BOTOPASS’s company launched the next assertion:

We’re issuing our company’s assertion relating to the delay of worldwide eight-member group BOTOPASS’s debut and launch schedule. We’re sorry to must convey unlucky information to the followers who’ve been ready for BOTOPASS. We inform you this information forward of their deliberate August four debut. We’re pushing again the schedule for the debut that the BOTOPASS members and firm had been excitedly getting ready. Forward of BOTOPASS’s debut, groundless rumors have been unfold about ILUV members who’re a part of BOTOPASS. The members from ILUV and likewise the opposite BOTOPASS members who’re getting ready to debut with them are all having a tough time. Since we had already launched the schedule to followers, though it was tough, we have been attempting to maintain following our authentic schedule. The three former ILUV members have change into a goal of assault as a result of ridiculous claims made by a member who had been like household to them, they usually together with the 5 different BOTOPASS members who’ve dreamt collectively of their debut are going via a time that’s tough to endure. The members are at the moment experiencing an awesome psychological shock, and that has led to bodily signs. Please know that we made this determination as a result of their remedy and restoration are the highest priorities. We’ve determined to cope with the judgement concerning the rumors in courtroom, however we ask you to restrain from leaving malicious feedback that sprout from misunderstandings. We’ll do our greatest to show the innocence of our company’s artists whereas additionally presenting their followers with an awesome debut efficiency that can meet their expectations. Thanks.

Earlier within the day, Minah’s mom up to date Minah’s Instagram account to say, “Whats up, that is Minah’s mother. I’m sorry to be bringing you unhealthy information. Minah collapsed right this moment and was taken to the emergency room. She will probably be admitted quickly, and I hope that you’ll chorus from leaving malicious feedback or making speculations. Thanks.”

