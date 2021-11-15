Bottas won the sprint in Brazil: the maneuver that surprised Verstappen, the relentless comeback by Hamilton and the dart to Red Bull

* The summary of Bottas’ triumph in the sprint and the magnificent performance of Hamilton

The Brazilian GP will be remembered without a doubt as one of the most controversial of this great season of Formula 1 who has a fierce battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the title. While waiting for the main race on Sunday, the Interlagos circuit hosted the third sprint competition of the calendar after what happened at Silverstone and Monza: Valtteri Bottas slammed the table at the start, left Verstappen in second place and held the difference during 24 laps. Although undoubtedly the great news of the day were the 15 places that Hamilton climbed after starting in last place for a punishment imposed on him in the hours before the start.

Lewis, despite finishing in 5th place, will start Sunday’s race in 10th position as a result of another sanction Previous that he was already dragging and that forced him to start five places behind what he achieved in qualifying. However, a new controversy was lived hours of this sprint race that serves as classification: Hamilton should have started last despite qualifying first because the stewards found irregularities in the movable rear wing (DRS) of your car, a part that reduces downforce so that the vehicle gains more speed.

The striking thing about the case is that the Red Bull Dutchman had also suffered a sanction, but due to an irregular situation: was caught touching the rear wing of Hamilton’s Mercedes to try to glimpse if there was anything conspicuous about the car. The authorities used the official cameras but also the video that a fan filmed from the rostrum to reach a conclusion that was not without controversy: a fine of just 50,000 euros (USD 58,000) for “touching and examining Lewis Hamilton’s rear wing in Parc Fermé after qualifying in Brazil”, something that is prohibited in Article 2.5.1 of the International Sporting Code.

“The stewards listened to the driver of car 33 (Max Verstappen) and the team representative. The commissioners they also examined a video of a fan taken from the other side of the track, CCTV video taken from the pit lane and in the car of car 14, car 33, car 44 and car 77. In total, these videos gave a clear picture of what happened in the parc fermé after the qualifying session ” was the explanation provided by the FIA.

Regardless of the commotion and the debate that this fact caused among the fans, Hamilton himself downplayed it in his statement to the authorities: “Car 44’s competitor has also agreed that Verstappen’s actions were unlikely to cause the failure.. After analyzing in detail all the evidence of the incident, the commissioners are completely convinced that it is of no importance in this case, “they said in a statement.

The seven-time world champion avoided controversy, even when his team’s engineers gave him the foot to play with the actions of his Red Bull rival. “Lewis, make sure you don’t touch any of the other cars or look at them in any way.”Peter told him on the radio Bono Bonnington as he finished the sprint race and was preparing to abandon his Mercedes, but Hamilton avoided commenting to avoid any media hype.

Mercedes had a positive harvest in this adverse context after all. Hamilton left 15 other drivers behind him, but the highlight was that the use of soft tires on Bottas’ car was a good thing: he snatched Verstappen phenomenally at the start and endured the pressure during the race. “We knew that soft would be a benefit for the beginning and it worked, and then we tried to survive until the end. I’m glad it worked perfectly! “Valtteri said after the victory in the sprint.

While the expectation grows for the press conference that Toto Wolff will give in the next few hours, the team launched a spicy dart through social networks to clarify that they would not appeal the harsh punishment to Lewis: “The team will not appeal Lewis’s disqualification in Qualy. We want to win these world championships on the race track “.

With three and a half dates to the end of the year – the main race of the Brazilian GP remains – Verstappen extended his distance at the top of the drivers’ championship thanks to the two points in the sprint and arrives on Sunday with a 21 point difference over Hamilton. While Bottas allowed Mercedes to continue as the leader of the constructors’ tournament with just one more unit than Red Bull: 478.5 a 477.5.

THE SUNDAY GRILL

1) Valtteri Bottas

2) Max Verstappen

3) Carlos Sainz Jr.

4) Sergio Czech Pérez

5) Lando Norris

6) Charles Leclerc

7) Pierre Gasly

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Sebastian Vettel

10) Lewis Hamilton

11) Daniel Ricciardo

12) Fernando Alonso

13) Antonio Giovinazzi

14) Lance Stroll

15) Yuki Tsunoda

16) Nicholas latifi

17) George Russell

18) Kimi Raikkonen

19) Mick Schumacher

20) Nikita mazepin

