BottleRock Festival in California Rescheduled for October

BottleRock Napa Valley, initially scheduled for Might 22-24, has been postponed till Oct. 2-4, with pageant organizers saying all of the headliners have been locked in for the brand new dates.

“It’s with nice pleasure we are able to announce that each one our headliners, together with Pink Scorching Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Zedd and extra are confirmed for the rescheduled dates,” learn an announcement from the pageant. “Extra lineup updates will likely be introduced as quickly as attainable.”

Some not talked about in the announcement have additionally introduced they’ll be again on board. “We are going to see you in October, associates,” tweeted Brandi Carlile.

BottleRock promised to electronic mail ticket holders “throughout the subsequent few weeks with extra particulars about exchanges and returns.”

October appears to be the optimistic goal date for festivals pushing again spring and early summer time gatherings because the live performance business reels from the coronavirus disaster. Coachella and Stagecoach have each introduced successive weekends that month, with the previous pageant set to happen Oct. 9-11 and 16-18, and the nation fest rebooked for Oct. 23-25.

In the meantime, the already scheduled Austin Metropolis Limits pageant, which covers two weekends, will coincide with the brand new BottleRock dates on weekend 1 and the primary weekend of Coachella per week later.

Bonnaroo is being even barely extra optimistic about an finish date to the disaster, having simply rescheduled from June to Sept. 24-27.

One pageant that has postponed with out setting a brand new date is New Orleans’ Jazz Fest, which moved out of April/Might and has promised solely a “fall” rebirth. Equally, the BeachLife Festival in Los Angeles moved off of Might 1-Three and has not introduced substitute dates.

The one main pageant to cancel outright to date, outdoors of South by Southwest, has been Glastonbury in the UK, with organizers calling it “an enforced fallow 12 months.”

Not but postponed or rescheduled: the CMA Festival in Nashville, nonetheless formally scheduled to happen June 4-7.