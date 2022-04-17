Bottom kick, double fault and boos: Zverev wanted to make a luxury and felt the hostility of the public in Monte Carlo

One of the most curious plays that took place during the dispute of the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1,000 Monte Carlo starring Alexander Zverev (3rd), who experienced a controversial moment on the clay of the Monaco district when attempting a luxury serve against the Italian Jannik Sinner (12th). The German player failed in his attempt and ended up booed by the public present in the stadium Court Rainier III.

German tennis player 24 years he was leading 2-1 in the third set and had the advantage to increase the score to 3-1. In that context, Beasts wanted to execute a serve from below to surprise Sinner but it did not turn out as expected: his shot was too strong and the ball was far from falling within the square that makes the service valid.

Saschawho is not an athlete who usually tries this type of luxury frequently, generated the immediate disapproval of the spectators: his action generated a general booing that added a little tension to a game that until then was even.

Alexander Zverev beat Jannik Sinner in Monte Carlo (Photo: REUTERS)

After that ruling, the problems for Alexander Zverev they did not cease The German tennis player again executed a faulty service and committed a double fault. The spectators celebrated his failure with much euphoria. Beasts ended up getting into trouble since he looked defiantly towards the stands.

Ultimately, it all led to a 2-2 momentary in the third sleeve and, later, in an intense match closure. After 3 hours and 7 minutes, it was Beasts who got the victory 5-7, 6-3 y 7-6. It was the end of one of the best matches seen on clay so far this season. The outcome was spectacular, the public has played a fundamental role in creating a great atmosphere and the players brought out their entire repertoire of shots.

Alexander Zverev now he must wait to find out who will be the rival he will face in the semifinals of the contest, where he will have to face the winner of the match played by the Argentine Diego Schwartzman before the greek Stefanos Tsitsipáswho is the defending champion in the Principality.

