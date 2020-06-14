Bournemouth’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

Bournemouth will restart the Premier League 2019/20 season in the relegation zone with 9 video games to increase their run in the prime flight.

Eddie Howe has impressed a five-year stint in the Premier League after beginning the decade with the Cherries in League Two.

He has introduced a quantity of gamers by means of the decrease leagues to blossoming as prime tier stars, however Howe faces a race towards time to avoid wasting his workforce from the plunge. Can the Cherries choose up sufficient factors from their remaining Premier League fixtures to remain afloat?

Take a look at your full information to Bournemouth’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Bournemouth in 2019/20

Place: 18th

Supervisor: Eddie Howe

Prime scorer: Callum Wilson (eight targets)

Most assists: Ryan Fraser (four assists)

Bournemouth have approached the Premier League nicely throughout their spell at the prime degree, tending to play good soccer (no matter which may be…) and harnessing the skills of a number of under-appreciated stars.

Nonetheless, a stunning recruitment document has left them in dire straits in 2019/20. They’ve splashed out eye-watering charges on mediocre British skills, together with Dominic Solanke and Jordon Ibe, in recent times with little return on their funding.

The reality is, Howe’s core gamers stay his greatest belongings, however they’re operating out of steam, and the recruitment workforce are operating out of alternatives to get it proper. There’s an ironic air of stagnation round the Vitality Stadium, with the star duo of Callum Wilson and Josh King operating out of methods to encourage their workforce whereas quite a few new faces have didn’t make an impression.

Howe should squeeze each drop out of his previous guard and hope newer recruits step up their recreation for a remaining flourish.

