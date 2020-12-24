Bowl singer, who gave food to the Union Home Minister at home, said – could not talk to Amit Shah

Kolkata: Baubal singer Basudeb Das of West Bengal said on Wednesday that he could not talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday as Shah had left his Shantiniketan residence soon after having lunch. Das said that he was very happy that Shah came to his house, made food there and heard his bowl anthem, but he is sad to not get a chance to talk to the Union Home Minister. He said, “After Amit Shah ji, no BJP leader contacted me.” Also Read – Mamta Banerjee’s attack on BJP – will not let West Bengal make Gujarat

The state’s Trinamool Congress government has promised financial assistance to Das, who is living in poverty. At the same time, the BJP claims that it is only after Shah’s slave has gone home that the Trinamool government has seen the problems of the bowl singer. Also Read – The success of Bengal government’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ program stunned BJP leaders: Trinamool Congress

Das says that he will attend Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally to be held on December 29 in the district. Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal has promised financial assistance to Das on behalf of the state government. Also Read – Home Minister gave the people of Kashmir, said – Modi government is doing everything possible to restore democracy

Bauls are the perfect reflection of our rich and versatile Bengali culture, best known for their songs and poems to God who dwells within. Thank you Basudeb Das ji for your incredible hospitality, I am truly mesmerized. pic.twitter.com/ofc6gLZPgG – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

Das, sitting next to Mandal in the Trinamool Congress office, said, “Shah ji is such a big person, I had to say something to him. I wanted to tell them about the status of the Bowl artists and wanted to know if anything could be done. ” Basudeb Das said, “The state government is helping us, but can the Center do anything in this regard.” But the most important thing is that I wanted to tell them what financial problems I am facing in my daughter’s higher education. My daughter recently passed MA. “

Das said that he was very happy that Shah came to his house, made food there and heard his bowl anthem, but he is sad to not get a chance to talk to the Union Home Minister. He said, “After Amit Shah ji, no BJP leader contacted me.”

Birbhum district president of Trinamool Congress Anubrata Mandal said, “Even though we have forgotten Basudeb Das after he has finished his work, we are with him for 365 days. They will get financial support from the state government. ” Das said that during the lockdown, he is constantly getting rice and wheat under the scheme launched by the state government for the poor.

Anupam Hazra, the BJP’s national secretary who handled Shah’s meal program at Das’s residence, wrote in a Facebook post, “After Amit Shah ji’s dinner there, the Trinamool Congress has lost sight of Basudeb’s problems, not for so many years Went. This shows that the BJP is the first to look at the poor of the society. “

BJP’s National Secretary Hajra said, “If Amit Shah ji helps a poor family by having food in his house, more such programs will also be organized. Also, we also know that after the 2021 assembly elections, Basudeb Bowl will tell in his experience how the Trinamool Congress had taken him out of the house. ”