Bowser’s Fury will be a short, action-packed, free-build Mario adventure

Nintendo has explained that Bowser’s Fury, the new independent adventure that comes with the launch for Switch of Super Mario 3D World, it will be a free development experience that is “short but action packed”.

On the other hand, the new Bowser’s Fury website has described the history of the expansion: “Mario is sent to Lake Lapcat, where everything is inspired by a cat, and Bowser has gone crazy! Join Bowser Jr. in helping his father relax in this short, action-packed indie adventure.”.

The website also confirms that the adventure is open development. You’ll travel across Lapcat Lake in search of Cat Shines, allowing you to unlock the new Power-Up Giga Bell, as well as turn your headlights back on to clear dark areas. That sounds a bit closer to Super Mario Odyssey than the more corseted settings in 3D World.

In Twitter, Nintendo added that Bowser’s Fury is selectable on the Super Mario 3D World title screen; It is not an endgame level, nor is it necessary to pass the Wii U game review to unlock it.

Continuing with the new website, it also confirms how the amiibo will work in the expansion. Using a Bowser amiibo will cause the new Fury Bowser to appear in the game, and a Bowser Jr. amiibo will unleash “A powerful shock wave to knock out nearby enemies and blocks.”. Other amiibo will also cause effects, one of which will apparently be turning into a golden statue of Cat Mario, as seen in yesterday’s general trailer (above).

All in all, we’ve learned a bit about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury in the last few days, including the addition of a photo mode, and how Fury Bowser will function as a “temporary” event in the new adventure. Remember that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021 and it is now possible to reserve it.