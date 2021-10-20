Box analysis duties and prizes for October 2021 in Pokémon Pass

In Pokémon Pass we will seize creatures whilst strolling down the road, however we will additionally do many different issues corresponding to having fights or do chores. Those missions can also be performed in different techniques, however a elementary section is the box analysis duties.

Those demanding situations are acquired via Poképaradas and its success will give us prizes, in addition to the day by day switch within the 7 day voucher to get some unique pokémon. Within the following information you are going to to find all October missions and the rewards for his or her of entirety.

October 2021 analysis duties in Pokémon Pass

The missions are divided into other classes: pokémon catching, preventing, throwing Poké Balls, buddies, making improvements to statistics, opening Eggs and exploration.

Exploration missions

job prize quantity Take two pictures of a wild Ghost-type Pokémon Poké Ball

Stumble upon with Shuppet It may seem in its variant glossy. {Photograph} a wild Pokémon Rock of the king

Stumble upon with Hoppip

Stumble upon with Murkrow

Assembly with Yanma They are able to seem in its variant glossy. Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms Stardust

Bayas Frambu

Bayas Pinia

Tremendous Ball

Stumble upon with Sudowoodo It may seem in its variant glossy. Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Stardust

Bayas Frambu

Baya Pinia

Poké Ball Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms It may seem in its variant glossy. – Get 2 goodies strolling together with your Friend – Get 3 goodies strolling together with your Friend Stumble upon with Sableye

Stumble upon with Stunfisk It may seem in its variant glossy. –

Egg opening missions

job prize quantity Hatch an Egg Assembly with Mantine

Assembly Pinsir Might seem on your model glossy. – Hatch 2 Eggs Might seem on your model glossy. –





Improve missions

job prize quantity Building up the facility of a Pokémon three times Stumble upon with Bulbasaur

Stumble upon with Charmander

Stumble upon with Squirtle They are able to pop out in its variant glossy. – Building up the facility of a Pokémon 5 occasions Beedrill Mega Power

Blastoise’s Mega Power

Charizard Mega Power

Pidgeot’s Mega Power

Venusaur Mega Power

An come across with Chikorita

An come across with Cyndaquil

An come across with Totodile They are able to pop out in its variant glossy. Building up the facility of a Pokémon 7 occasions An come across with Treecko

An come across with Torchic

An come across with Mudkip It may pop out in its variant glossy. – Evolve a Pokémon –





Seize missions

job prize quantity Catch 5 Pokémon – Catch 5 Pokémon – Catch 10 Pokémon Stardust

Baya Frambu

Baya Pinia

Poké Ball Catch 5 Climate-Powered Pokémon Stardust

Baya Frambu

Baya Pinia

Poké Ball

An come across with Hippopotas

An come across with Poliwag

An come across with Snover

An come across with Vulpix

An come across with Wooper They are able to pop out in its variant glossy. Catch 10 Climate-Powered Pokémon Stardust

Baya Frambu

Baya Pinia

Tremendous Ball Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon Stardust

Uncommon sweet

Baya Frambu Dorada

Extremely Ball

An come across with Bagon

An come across with Dratini They are able to pop out in its variant glossy. Catch a Grass-type Pokémon Stardust

Baya Frambu

Baya Pinia

Tremendous Ball

Mega Power Venusaur Catch 10 Customary-type Pokémon Stardust

Baya Frambu

Baya Pinia

Tremendous Ball

Mega Pidgeot Power Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon Stardust

Baya Frambu

Baya Pinia

Tremendous Ball

Mega Power Blastoise Catch 10 Hearth-type Pokémon Stardust

Baya Frambu

Baya Pinia

Tremendous Ball

Mega Power Charizard Use 3 Pinia Berries that will help you catch Pokémon – Use 5 Berries that will help you catch Pokémon Stardust

Baya Frambu

Baya Pinia

Tremendous Ball Captura a Ditto Stardust

Uncommon Sweets

Golden Frambu Berries

Extremely Ball

Good friend Missions

job prize quantity Ship a present to a Good friend – Get 3 hearts together with your Pokémon Spouse – Industry a Pokémon –

Struggle Missions

job prize quantity Defeat 3 Group GO Rocket Recruits Stumble upon with Scyther

They are able to pop out in its variant glossy. – Use 10 Tremendous Efficient Charged Assaults Win a fit within the GO League – Win a Raid – Win 5 Raids It may pop out in its model glossy. – Win a Stage 3 or Upper Raid Assembly with Omanyte

Stumble upon with Kabuto They are able to pop out of their model glossy. –





Poké Balls Throwing Missions