Box analysis duties and prizes for October 2021 in Pokémon Pass

By
Mr josh
-
0

In Pokémon Pass we will seize creatures whilst strolling down the road, however we will additionally do many different issues corresponding to having fights or do chores. Those missions can also be performed in different techniques, however a elementary section is the box analysis duties.

Those demanding situations are acquired via Poképaradas and its success will give us prizes, in addition to the day by day switch within the 7 day voucher to get some unique pokémon. Within the following information you are going to to find all October missions and the rewards for his or her of entirety.

October 2021 analysis duties in Pokémon Pass

The missions are divided into other classes: pokémon catching, preventing, throwing Poké Balls, buddies, making improvements to statistics, opening Eggs and exploration.

Exploration missions

job

prize

quantity

Take two pictures of a wild Ghost-type Pokémon
  • Poké Ball
  • Stumble upon with Shuppet

It may seem in its variant glossy.

{Photograph} a wild Pokémon
  • Rock of the king
  • Stumble upon with Hoppip
  • Stumble upon with Murkrow
  • Assembly with Yanma

They are able to seem in its variant glossy.

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms
  • Stardust
  • Bayas Frambu
  • Bayas Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball
  • Stumble upon with Sudowoodo

It may seem in its variant glossy.

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
  • Stardust
  • Bayas Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Poké Ball

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms

It may seem in its variant glossy.

Get 2 goodies strolling together with your Friend

Get 3 goodies strolling together with your Friend
  • Stumble upon with Sableye
  • Stumble upon with Stunfisk

It may seem in its variant glossy.

Egg opening missions

job

prize

quantity

Hatch an Egg
  • Assembly with Mantine
  • Assembly Pinsir

Might seem on your model glossy.

Hatch 2 Eggs

Might seem on your model glossy.

Improve missions

job

prize

quantity

Building up the facility of a Pokémon three times
  • Stumble upon with Bulbasaur
  • Stumble upon with Charmander
  • Stumble upon with Squirtle

They are able to pop out in its variant glossy.

Building up the facility of a Pokémon 5 occasions
  • Beedrill Mega Power
  • Blastoise’s Mega Power
  • Charizard Mega Power
  • Pidgeot’s Mega Power
  • Venusaur Mega Power
  • An come across with Chikorita
  • An come across with Cyndaquil
  • An come across with Totodile

They are able to pop out in its variant glossy.

Building up the facility of a Pokémon 7 occasions
  • An come across with Treecko
  • An come across with Torchic
  • An come across with Mudkip

It may pop out in its variant glossy.

Evolve a Pokémon

Seize missions

job

prize

quantity

Catch 5 Pokémon

Catch 5 Pokémon

Catch 10 Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Baya Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Poké Ball

Catch 5 Climate-Powered Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Baya Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Poké Ball
  • An come across with Hippopotas
  • An come across with Poliwag
  • An come across with Snover
  • An come across with Vulpix
  • An come across with Wooper

They are able to pop out in its variant glossy.

Catch 10 Climate-Powered Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Baya Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Uncommon sweet
  • Baya Frambu Dorada
  • Extremely Ball
  • An come across with Bagon
  • An come across with Dratini

They are able to pop out in its variant glossy.

Catch a Grass-type Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Baya Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball
  • Mega Power Venusaur

Catch 10 Customary-type Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Baya Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball
  • Mega Pidgeot Power

Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Baya Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball
  • Mega Power Blastoise

Catch 10 Hearth-type Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Baya Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball
  • Mega Power Charizard

Use 3 Pinia Berries that will help you catch Pokémon

Use 5 Berries that will help you catch Pokémon
  • Stardust
  • Baya Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball

Captura a Ditto
  • Stardust
  • Uncommon Sweets
  • Golden Frambu Berries
  • Extremely Ball

Good friend Missions

job

prize

quantity

Ship a present to a Good friend

Get 3 hearts together with your Pokémon Spouse

Industry a Pokémon

Struggle Missions

job

prize

quantity

Defeat 3 Group GO Rocket Recruits
  • Stumble upon with Scyther
  • They are able to pop out in its variant glossy.

Use 10 Tremendous Efficient Charged Assaults

Win a fit within the GO League

Win a Raid

Win 5 Raids

It may pop out in its model glossy.

Win a Stage 3 or Upper Raid
  • Assembly with Omanyte
  • Stumble upon with Kabuto

They are able to pop out of their model glossy.

Poké Balls Throwing Missions

chores

prize

quantity

2 excellent curveball pitches in a row
  • Stardust
  • Bayas Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Poké Ball

5 excellent pitches
  • Stardust
  • Bayas Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Poké Ball
  • An come across with Dunsparce

They are able to pop out of their model glossy.

3 excellent pitches in a row
  • Stardust
  • Bayas Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball
  • Extremely Ball
  • Stumble upon with Houndour

2 excellent curveball pitches in a row
  • Stardust
  • Bayas Frambu
  • Baya Pinia
  • Poké Ball

3 Nice Releases
  • Stardust x200
  • Bayas Frambu x3
  • Baya Pinia x1
  • Poké Ball x5
  • An come across with Anorith
  • An come across with Lileep
  • An come across with Snubbull

They are able to pop out of their model glossy.

3 Nice Releases in a Row
  • Stardust
  • Uncommon sweet
  • Bayas Frambu
  • Bayas Pinia
  • Poké Ball
  • Extremely Ball
  • An come across with Onix

They are able to pop out of their model glossy.

5 Nice Curve Ball Throws in a Row

Stumble upon with Spinda

3 Nice Curve Ball Throws
  • Stardust
  • Uncommon sweet
  • Bayas Frambu
  • Bayas Pinia
  • Poké Ball
  • Extremely Ball

An Superb Release
  • Stardust
  • Bayas Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball
  • Extremely Ball

2 Superb Releases
  • Stumble upon with Grimer Alola

They are able to pop out of their model glossy.

3 Superb Releases in a Row

5 curveball pitches in a row
  • Stardust
  • Bayas Frambu
  • Bayas Pinia
  • Tremendous Ball

