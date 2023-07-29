Box Office Earnings For Rocky And Rani Kii Prem Kahaani On Day 1:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, opened in theaters around the world on Friday. People are still waiting to see if Karan Johar can give Bollywood a much-needed hit with this movie.

Even though it was a risk for the film’s creators to release it exactly a week after “Barbenheimer,” it looks like the KJo movie will do better because Greta Gerwig’s Barbie isn’t getting as much attention in India while it’s still getting attention within other regions of the world. At the moment, only Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a rival.

How are Rocky and Rani? After Pathaan, Adipurush, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, as well as Bholaa, Prem Kahaani had the sixth best start for a Bollywood movie this year.

Most Awaited Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Is Coming Soon:

You wouldn’t be unfair to say that India’s show business is having a hard time. It’s rare for a Bollywood movie to make a lot of money, and it’s even rarer for it to have a big start that sets it up for a good run.

With a steady stream of good movies, Hollywood keeps the multiplexes going, yet the single screens are losing money. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is expected to have the houseful of boards returning to the mass centers in just a few weeks.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Made Rs 11.5 Crore Upon Friday Within Indian Cinema:

Early figures from industry watcher Sacnilk say that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made a huge Rs 11.5 crore on Friday in Indian cinemas. The result is less than normal, as Nolan’s movie only opened in India with Rs 14.5 crore.

In terms of how much money Hindi movies made on their first day, the Karan Johar movie is the fifth best opener of 2023.

Here Is The List Of Top 4 Movies:

According to Bollywood Hungama, the top four movies are Pathaan (Rs. 57 crore), Adipurush (Rs. 36 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs. 15.81 crore), as well as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs. 15.73 crore).

In the Hindi market, morning shows of the movie had a 12% admission rate, but the numbers kept going up all day, hitting 15.80% for afternoon indicates, 20.18% for evening shows, as well as a staggering 36.85% for night shows.

Karan Johar changes the space where his family dramas usually take place to make a glitzy argument against our society’s long-standing canceling culture, which doesn’t really believe within unity within diversity when it involves weddings.

Misogyny, casual racism, as well as fat-shaming are all talked about in the film, and then it says that we can learn to accept each other’s flaws.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is About:

Even though they are very different, Rocky, who is from Punjab, and Rani, who is from Bengal, fall in love.

Faced with resistance from their families, they plan to spend three months alongside each other’s families before getting married. Will they be able to win over the families of each other? When the movie comes out, we’ll know.

The movies Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani both came out in cinemas on Friday. The Hindustan Times said in its review of the movie, “From slamming patriarchy to calling out misogyny to shoving feminism into our faces, there’s a lot to say.”

There’s a whole scene that emphasizes the idea that ability doesn’t care about gender, and I actually liked that at first. But it becomes a problem when it goes too far and when it is said in a bad way by making fun of a traditional dance like Kathak.

Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer:

When Rocky tells Rani’s father, “Inko Madhuri chadh gayi hai,” I don’t think many people would like that scene.

In another part, Rani’s mother takes Rocky “bra shopping” and then gives him a talk about how to treat women with respect, but first he needs to be comfortable touching the bra. It’s random and doesn’t make sense.”