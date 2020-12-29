Box Office in Spain Plunges 72% in 2020 Hit by COVID-19

Box workplace in Spain crashed 72% in 2020 to a complete €169.7 million ($207 million), with COVID-19 wiping over half a billion {dollars} from field workplace gross sales this 12 months, Comscore introduced Tuesday.

By the use of comparability, 2019 complete field workplace in Spain stood at €605 million ($738 million). Spanish cinema admissions equally plunged from 105 million tickets offered final 12 months, a recent-year document, to twenty-eight.2 million in 2020.

In step with analysts’ expectations for not solely Spain however a lot of Europe, admissions had been the bottom since data started in 1965, and plunged regardless of cinema theaters remaining open in most of Spain since late June, save for Catalonia and Andalusia, in distinction to Europe’s different largest markets.

But even in such dire circumstances, there have been blue sky moments. The very best-grossing film of the 12 months opened in Spain, for instance, after COVID-19 had hit Madrid more durable than every other metropolis in Europe.

Launched July 29 by Sony in a high-stakes gamble as second-wave COVID-19 started to construct in Spain, Santiago Segura’s “Father There Is Solely One 2” posted €13 million ($15.9 million) for Sony at Spanish theaters, turning Segura right into a nationwide hero.

For 2 weekends in September, galvanized by “Father There Is Solely One 2,” Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and “After,” Jenny Gage’s romantic drama, Spanish field workplace motored at €3 million ($3.7 million) per weekend, regardless of 50% theater capability restrictions.

That compares to a mean complete weekend field workplace in Spain of €6.8 million ($8.3 million) over the past 5 years, identified David Rodríguez, common supervisor at Comscore in Spain.

Bowing Aug. 26, “Tenet” earned €7.6 million ($9.3 million) in Spain for Warner Bros., nonetheless the second-best end result for any title launched throughout COVID-19 and putting it third in rankings for 2020.

“Surprise Lady 1984,” the one bona fide Hollywood blockbuster to open in Spain since “Tenet,” helped push nationwide field workplace to €2.5 million ($2.8 million) over the Dec. 25-27 weekend, by which period cinema theaters had reopened in Catalonia and Andalusia.

“When there have been engaging titles in Spain, field workplace has held up nicely, aided by unbiased and Spanish motion pictures,” mentioned Rodríguez.

As in France, Japan, Korea and just lately China, native motion pictures have been “key,” Rodríguez argued. Spanish movies’ native market share rose from 15% in 2019, par for the last decade, to 25.1% in 2020, the second-best end result since 1976, after 2014’s 25.4%, Rodríguez added.

Prime 10 Box Office Hits in Spain, 2020

(Title, distributor in Spain, gross, admissions)

1 “Father There Is Solely One 2,” Sony, €12.9 million ($15.7 million), 2.3 million

2 “1997,” eOne, €9.6 million ($11.7 million), 1.5 million

3 “Tenet,” WBI, €7.6 million ($9.2million), 1.2 million

4 “Dangerous Boys for Life,” Sony, €6.7 million ($8.1 million), 1 million

5 “Adú,” PPI, €6.7 million ($8.1 million), 1 million

6 “Dolittle,” UPI, €6.1 million ($7.4 million), 1 million

7 “Parasite,” Aventura, €6 million ($7.3 million), 987,089

8 “Sonic the Hedgehog,” PPI, €5.1 million ($6.2 million), 870,060

9 “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Disney, €5 million ($6.1 million), 780,959

10 “Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree,” Sony, €4.7 million ($5.7 million) 781,991

Prime 10 Spanish Box Office Hits in Spain, 2020

1 “Father There Is Solely One 2,” Sony, €12.9 million ($15.7 million), 2.3 million

2 “Adú,” PPI, €6.3 million ($7.6 million), 1 million

3 “32 Malasaña Road,” WBI, €3.7 million ($4.5 million), 610,057

4 “The Wedding ceremony Unplanner,” A Contracorriente Movies, €2.7 million ($3.3 million), 452,401

5 “Superagente Makey,” Dea Planeta, €1.8 million ($2.2 million), 328,633

6 “Eso Que Tú Me Das,” WBI, €1.4 million ($1.7 million), 244,687

7 “If I Had been Wealthy,” PPI, €1.1 million ($1.3 million), 183,830

8 “El Verano Que Vivimos,” WBI, €934,042 ($1.1 million), 147,533

9. “Rosa’s Wedding ceremony” Filmax, €920,748 ($1.1 million), 154,132

10. “Cross the Line,” Filmax, €864,197 ($1 million), 138,149